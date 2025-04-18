“NCAA Is Obviously Outdated”: Colorado Analyst Sounds Alarm as Deion Sanders Calls Out Virginia Cavaliers for Tampering

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Tampering exists at every level of sports, and no league is immune to it. It persists despite strict rules and hefty fines imposed by governing bodies. Teams continue to test boundaries, ignoring the consequences faced by others. The NFL is no exception.

A few years ago, for instance, the league fined the Miami Dolphins for illegally contacting both Sean Payton and Tom Brady. Now, with the rise of the transfer portal and NIL deals, college football has become another hotspot for tampering.

But Deion Sanders isn’t letting it slide for his Colorado program. An ACC program, the Virginia Cavaliers, violated transfer portal rules by illegally contacting Colorado safety Carter Stoutmire and offering him NIL money. When Coach Prime caught wind of it, he didn’t stay quiet.

Deion confronted Stoutmire in front of the entire team and asked him to name the school involved. Once Carter revealed it was Virginia, Deion didn’t hold back. He directly called out the Cavaliers, accusing them of trying to poach his players and urging them to stop.

Coach Prime even mentioned that this wasn’t the first time, claiming they had already stolen a player from his program before.

“Carter got offered a bag where Carter at. What’s the school? Virginia, you got to stop. I let you have the one. I ain’t say nothing about it. Come on now. Come on. We let you have one. I ain’t say nothing about it,” said Deion.

If that’s truly the case, why hasn’t the NCAA stepped in to investigate or penalize Virginia? According to analyst Kevin Borba, it’s because the NCAA has become a toothless organization, ineffective when it comes to managing the evolving landscape of college football.

Even when the NCAA attempts to enforce rules or take meaningful action, lawsuits often tie its hands, forcing it to retreat. Borba argued that the governing body has outlived its usefulness.

With the rise of the transfer portal and NIL era, college football is spiraling into chaos, and it’s clear that a new, more capable system is needed to restore order and oversight.

“I hate to break it to those people who are still NCAA believers, if there are any. NCAA doesn’t do anything,” said Borba.

“They are pretty much worthless as it gets because anytime something happens, they try to do something, and someone just sues them, and they automatically cower into the corner. The NCAA is outdated and should not be managing college football,” he added.

The analyst raised serious concerns about the current state of college football, particularly the unchecked use of the transfer portal and NIL deals. While both are essential in today’s game, the lack of regulation has opened the door for widespread misuse.

As things stand, student-athletes are exploiting the system without fear of consequences, pushing college football into dangerous territory. So, what’s the solution?

The analyst suggests modeling college football after the NFL by establishing a centralized, powerful governing body. This body should have the authority to enforce rules, hand out penalties, and ensure fair play across the board.

One of the key proposals involves reforming how NIL money is handled. Athletes receiving NIL deals should be required to sign binding, enforceable contracts that outline the duration of their commitment. If a player wishes to transfer, they must notify the school, and the terms of the contract should be reevaluated accordingly.

To further protect programs, NIL payments should be distributed in structured installments, preventing athletes from cashing out early and jumping ship.

If the player honors the contract, they receive the full amount. If not, the school retains the right to withhold remaining payments. This system would add much-needed accountability and structure to a rapidly unraveling college football landscape.