How Much Does Shedeur Sanders’ Helmet Cost? A Look at The Buffaloes’ Star’s Safety Gear

Shedeur Sanders has made a habit of accessorizing with his sports gear on game days. From his cleats to his Richard Mille watches, the Buffs QB has an eye for fashion and likes to spend big on keeping up appearances.

Swimming in NIL Money, he decided to upgrade his helmet for the game against the Colorado Rams, switching from a previously worn Riddell SpeedFlex True to Xenith Shadow XR.

Sanders will now be wearing a Xenith Shadow XR with an XRS-21X facemask, SHOC visor, and a SportStar Victory chinstrap instead of a Riddell SpeedFlex True with an SF-2BD-SW facemask and a Riddell hardcup chinstrap.

His latest switch to a Xenith helmet will cost him around $450, compared to the $80 to $100 he spent on a Riddell Speed Flex. He even wore their helmets during his time at Jackson State.

Xenith XR helmets have Biothane-coated chinstraps, which are resistant to wear and tear. The tech used in these also impacts cell compression, absorbing liner impact while its Poron and Kinefix rate-sensitive pads provide additional comfort and protection.

These helmets are made of advanced polymer, which is 10% lighter and three times more durable than traditionally used shells.

Shadow XR’s internal shock matrix uses single-stage and multi-stage shocks to control a wider range of head impacts players may experience. Shedeur’s preference for Xenith helmets may not only be due to their quality but also rooted in the trust his father, Deion Sanders, has in the company.

Six years ago, while coaching Trinity Christian High School in Texas, Coach Prime partnered with Xenith to provide the team with new helmets.

Both Shedeur and Shilo were part of that team at the time. So it’s safe to the Buffs QB is familiar with the company and its products.

After the defeat last week against Nebraska, the Colorado Buffaloes bounced back against arch-rivals Colorado State Rams.