How Popular is American Football in Brazil?

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers are taking American Football to Brazil and it will be the first time ever that an NFL game will be played in Latin America.

The easternmost country of the USA’s neighboring continent, with nearly 38 million American football fans has become a prime target for the NFL’s international growth–which is just second to Mexico in terms of fanbase size.

The league’s agenda to bring Eagles vs Packers to São Paulo is a stepping stone for tapping Brazil’s growing passion for American Football.

As reported by ABC News, there has been at least a 10 percent increase in the number of football fans compared to the number reported in 2022 by Ibope Repucom– a clear indication of how quickly the sport is catching up with the Brazilians.

The NFL’s presence in Brazilian media isn’t new either. ESPN Brasil has been broadcasting games since 1992.

While soccer remains the king of sports in Brazil, football is rearing its head slowly in the country. Brazil’s top American football league, the BFA, boasts an impressive 72 teams hailing from all corners of the country – from the Amazon region to the southernmost states bordering Uruguay.

Now in its sixth year, the league’s 2024 season will feature an extensive schedule of over 200 games played across 20 different states.

However, things have not been easy for these rare folks passionate about football. About a decade ago, Brazilian teams rarely practiced in full pads and did not focus on diet or had any concussion protocols in place. In fact, some teams had players who used motorcycle helmets as makeshift head protection.

But things are changing for good!

Chicago-based QB and LB, Malik Brown, who is optimistic about Brazil’s potential as a global contender in the sport, joined Manaus FA, an American football club in the country. Previously, Brown played for two seasons in the United States and also had offers from Germany and the CFL. However, he felt had a strong calling to play in Brazil.

“I went through a lot of hard times with coaches, the transfer portal, and that whole thing with America. It was kind of messed up. This is where I needed to be,” Brown said.

Now, alongside local QB, Pedro Canuto, Brown rotates between roles to improve their team’s performance.

Although Manaus FA’s recent game against Galo FA ended in a 23-0 loss, Canuto, just like his partner, Brown, is optimistic. The QB believes the NFL games in Brazil can revamp the sport’s future in the Latin American country. “We’ve only just begun,” Canuto says, as he dreams of opening a QB academy in the Amazon.

As the Packers and Eagles play in São Paulo, the excitement will last beyond a single game–it’s a big step toward making American football a lasting part of Brazil’s vibrant sports culture where soccer rules.