How to Become an NFL Referee?

Officiating in the NFL is one of the most demanding jobs there can be, thanks to the limelight and perks involved. However, it is also one of the most scrutinized jobs that requires precision, since their decisions in a game can make or break the whole thing. Yet, it remains one of the most intriguing career choices for many, despite the pressure and arduousness. So, let’s discuss a few intricate details about the gig.

Advertisement

Unlike other professions, there are no specific educational prerequisites to become an NFL referee. However, many officials are known to possess at least a bachelor’s degree. Some subjects for majors are sports health, sports management, or related fields, providing valuable preparation for the job.

While this is just the backdrop, the experience of officiating is paramount to becoming a top-notch referee. The league mandates a minimum of 10 years of officiating football games, with at least five years at the major college level. The beginner level is expected to begin at lower-level games, which gradually develop expertise and credibility over time, as per Indeed.

Advertisement

To add a little perspective, Bill Vinovich, refereeing the SB LVIII, started his journey at the small-college and high-school levels. He then went on to officiate at the Canadian Football League and the Arena Football League. He transitioned to the Mountain West Conference of NCAA Division I as well before getting recruited by the NFL in 2004.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ThePicksPro/status/1756005034267975694?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The referees are also expected to maintain their health and fitness levels. They spend prolonged periods on their feet, sometimes even running. While the list of requirements is quite intense, the perks associated with being an NFL referee are no less, adding to the demand for the job.

A Rewarding Compensation for NFL Referees

Refereeing in the NFL and being able to make split-second decisions on the field comes with good compensation, which many would get in line for. According to reports from various sports outlets, the average salary for an NFL referee stood at an impressive $205,000 per year in 2019. Unlike some professions where pay scales might vary based on workload, an NFL referee’s salary remains consistent regardless of the number of games officiated in a season. Since they are part-time employees, several officials actually have day jobs and even pursue other hobbies and passions.

However, seniority and experience can influence earnings with season referees, often commanding higher pay. Based on research conducted using expired Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs), the estimated average salary for NFL officials is anticipated to increase in tandem with the league’s growth. Currently, the existing CBA extends through May 31, 2026, indicating that NFL officials are bound by their current agreement for the foreseeable future. A record shows how salaries have been consistently waiting to navigate bigger changes after 2026.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JimNagy_SB/status/1113459301425795075?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is undeniable that the glitz and glamor around an NFL referee’s job is immense. The demanding nature of the job also reflects the integrity of the figure who shall make decisions in all fairness.