How to watch Monday Night Football For Free : What channel is MNF on tonight?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a first down after running a QB keeper in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals won 35-17. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Enquirer Atlanta Falcons At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 7

Monday Night Football is back tonight, and it features an exciting divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns and Bengals both have a lot of work to do if they want to make it big come playoff time. Cincinnati is currently sitting at 4-3 after a slow start to the year. Even though they’ve turned things around, they need to do a lot more if they want to make it back to the Super Bowl.

Cleveland has had a disappointing season so far. They’re 2-5, but with the games they’ve played, they could have possibly been 6-1. 4 out of 5 of their losses have been by 3 points or less.

Cleveland’s inability to perform in the clutch may have doomed them a little, but there is still time for a turnaround. Additionally, they will have Deshaun Watson back in a few weeks, so they have an outside chance at making a strong run for the playoffs.

What channel is Monday Night Football on?

The easiest way to watch MNF tonight is to turn on your TV and go to ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPN deportes.

How to stream MNF tonight?

There are streaming options for those of you cut cords and don’t have cable TV anymore. Hulu + Live TV gives you access to ESPN, so if you have a Hulu subscription, you’ll be set.

Other options include DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and YouTube TV all offer free trials for their services, allowing fans to sign up for a limited time to watch free broadcasts.

You can also use Peacock to watch the game, subscribing to the site for 4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Bengals vs. Browns preview

Given the direction the two teams have been trending in over the last few weeks, it’s easy to pick the Bengals to win this one. They’ve turned their season around and are winners of 3 of their last 4 games.

Meanwhile, the Browns have lost their last 4 games in a row. Given that they’ve stayed relatively competitive, they’ll hang close with the Bengals, but not close enough. Final: Bengals over the Browns 28 to 17.