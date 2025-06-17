Chris Long Believes the Bengals Have Leverage Over Shemar Stewart and They’re Exploiting It

Just weeks after being drafted 17th overall, Shemar Stewart’s NFL journey with the Cincinnati Bengals has already hit a wall — and not because of injury or performance. The rookie pass rusher is holding out from practice, citing a contract dispute with the team over specific language tied to the voiding of guaranteed money. It’s a rare standoff this early in a rookie’s career, and yet one that’s drawing significant attention across the league.

The Bengals are trying to insert precedent-shifting clauses into Stewart’s rookie deal, giving them the right to void future guarantees if he’s suspended for certain on-field infractions. This has understandably alarmed the former Texas A&M star, who insists he just wants his contract to align with those given to past first-rounders.

But the standoff isn’t just about language, it’s about leverage. And according to former NFL DE and current analyst Chris Long, the Bengals know they have plenty of it.

“There’s no good option,” Long said in his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “The best option [for Stewart] is probably to hope that they cave at some point. But if he sits out a year, he can re-enter the draft. That might sound really good, but I don’t know that he gets picked in the same spot.”

Long’s point digs into the economic and reputational cost of taking a stand so early. Stewart is already fighting an uphill battle due to modest college production.

Add to that the fact that this year’s draft class wasn’t particularly deep in blue-chip talent, making his No. 17 selection even more speculative than usual. So if he were to sit out and re-enter next year, a deeper 2026 class could push him further down the board.

“There is the chance that the NFL as a group says, ‘Well, screw this guy,’” Long added, referencing potential pushback from league execs wary of contract disruptions. “Even if the system’s screwed up.”

The Bengals, meanwhile, have been here before. Known for their firm negotiation tactics, the club has historically dug in on contract language — something that’s burned bridges with players before. But in this case, they seem to be testing how far a rookie without leverage will go. And Chris Long made it clear that he isn’t a fan of these void clauses.

“If the language states that a player gets suspended for something on-field… and he’s going to lose his guaranteed money because of that, I think that is BS.”

That said, Stewart, who’s still attending meetings and workouts, admitted it’s eating at him. “Very bad,” he said when asked how badly he wants to practice. “It’s gone over something very simple to fix.”

Still, he’s standing firm. “I’m 100% right,” Stewart said, drawing a contrast between his situation and that of teammate Trey Hendrickson, who is also holding out. “So it should be a no-brainer.”

And that’s where Long sees this battle potentially setting a larger precedent across the league. “The league and college players are going to be watching closely to see what Shemar Stewart does,” Long said. “It could set different precedents.”

For now, it’s a waiting game. The Bengals can trade Stewart until August 5, and he can sign as late as Week 10 to still play in 2025. But if the standoff stretches too long, both sides could lose.

But the difference is, one has 53 men already signed. The other, meanwhile, just wants to join them fairly.