Underpaid Micah Parsons Still Earning $8 Million More Than Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson Amid Contract Extension Talks

We typically see quarterback storylines dominate the NFL offseason. This year, though, has been the cycle of the edge rusher. Many of the league’s most prominent sack artists have spent recent months fighting for bigger paydays. And while one notable name has seen most of the attention, two others are engaged in similar spats.

The player garnering the most attention for his contract dispute at this moment is Trey Hendrickson. The Cincinnati Bengals’ best defender led the NFL in sacks (17.5) last season, earning first-team All-Pro honors in the process. Despite this, the Bengals prioritized extending wide receiver Tee Higgins over Hendrickson.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Cincinnati and Hendrickson have resumed negotiations, potentially foreshadowing a lucrative resolution to a dicey situation. The Bengals need Hendrickson if they want to make good on their Super Bowl aspirations. And Hendrickson, given his current salary, deserves a major raise.

This is why you pay Trey Hendrickson pic.twitter.com/kfruNOEdsX — Chaston Scott (@CinCity808) June 16, 2025

Per Spotrac, Hendrickson is currently inked to a one-year, $21 million contract. That salary ranks 13th-highest among edge rushers, and is less than players who haven’t matched Hendrickson’s production.

For example, Chicago Bears edge rusher Montez Sweat ($24 million salary) has a single-season best of 12.5 sacks. Hendrickson has topped 13 sacks in four of his eight seasons, and three of four with the Bengals.

Hendrickson’s consistency resembles that of Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter, T.J. Watt, and Micah Parsons. Garrett, after his extension in March, is the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history ($40 million salary). Hunter ($35.6 million) has the second-highest edge rusher salary.

Meanwhile, Watt and Parsons, like Hendrickson, are seeking new contracts. And they’re already making significantly more than Hendrickson.

T.J. Watt Average Salary – $28,002,750 (Spotrac)

Micah Parsons 2025 Salary – $24,007,000 (fifth-year option; Spotrac)

Trey Hendrickson Average Salary – $21,000,000

The wildest part? Hendrickson is actually making just $16 million cash ($15.8 million salary, $200K roster bonus) in 2025. That means he’ll pocket approximately two-thirds of Parsons’ fully guaranteed salary this upcoming season.

Whenever Hendrickson’s and Parsons’ respective extensions are finished, Parsons’ salary will likely outpace Hendrickson’s by a decent margin. After all, he is four years younger. But if Cincinnati is serious about competing for a Super Bowl, they must make sure Hendrickson’s paycheck is among the biggest at his position. Otherwise, the Bengals may not capitalize on Joe Burrow’s championship window.