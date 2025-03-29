“I Ain’t Cursing No More”: Cam Newton Makes a Bold ‘Public Service Announcement’ About His Podcast Content

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton on the court during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After departing from the NFL in 2021, Cam Newton sought out to create a media empire for himself. Attempting everything from broadcasting to podcasting, the Carolina Panther legend has seemingly found his home on YouTube, where his two primary channels boast a combined subscriber count of more than 2 million.

Despite having enjoyed a boom in both views and engagement throughout the past two years, Newton now finds himself contending with the fact that, should he hope to make his product more monetizable, he’ll need to watch his language.

Now at the mercy of algorithms rather than NFL defenders, the former regular season MVP has announced that he will no longer include colorful language in his podcasts. During the latest episode of the aptly titled 4th & 1 with Cam Newton,

“I ain’t cursing no more… I’m a person that has realized the content that I’ve been producing has always been premium, impactful. There’s no denying that the content I’ve been producing is entertaining as I don’t know what. But, as I have met with my counsel… As I’m on this project of becoming the best version of Cam Newton that I possibly can, the challenge now is can you filter your tongue?”

Whether it was the realization that cursing within the first 30 seconds of a YouTube video will risk the monetizability of said video, or that he simply wants to make his shows more marketable to younger demographics, Newton now finds himself on a quest to “tame the tongue.” While maintaining that he is committed to seeing the change through, Newton did admit that this will be an uphill battle for him.

In citing the old adage of “Don’t talk about me, just pray for me,” the former first overall pick believes that the change will be for the betterment of both himself and his businesses. While attempting to undergo this change in personality, Newton promised that he will continue to provide fans with quality entertainment while also keeping family values at the forefront of his mind.

“If you hear me curse, that’s the old me. The new me is up up and away. And, I promise the content ain’t gon’ stop, I promise the entertainment ain’t gon’ stop, and I promise the impact is not gon’ stop. Now that’s the challenge, cause as much as I want to say all of that, it ain’t worth it.”

Ultimately, Newton highlighted that his decision came after a meeting with his various counsel members. In mentioning that he had to undergo “a self evaluation,” Newton explained

“The people came back with the report and they said Cam, you’re cussing too much. I said, Dang, am I? But, I’m just tryna keep it a buck. They said, you can keep it a buck, but just don’t say ‘Watch yo’ mouth.”

Thankfully, Newton’s announcement was met by support from his beloved co-host, Peggy. Reminding Newton that “old keys can’t open new doors,” the secondary face of the podcast noted that it is the progress you make that matters most.

While Newton did attest that he has managed to go five days without slipping up, it will be interesting to see how long he can manage to contain himself, especially when the likes of Shannon Sharpe and other friends sit down for the next episode of Newton’s Funky Friday podcast.