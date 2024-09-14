Did Jason Kelce Retire Because of the Eagles’ Tush Push Play?

March 4, 2024: Eagles star center Jason Kelce, Super Bowl LII champion who spent 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, officially announced his retirement from the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Monday. FILE PHOTO TAKEN ON: May 31, 2023, Chester, Pennsylvania, USA: Philadelphia Eagles player, JASON KELCE, was the Union™s special guest to beat the drum before the match against Charlotte FC at Subaru Park. Chester USA – ZUMArf1_ 20230531_zaf_rf1_005 Copyright: xRickyxFitchettx

Despite performing at an elite level, which saw Jason Kelce clinch a Super Bowl ring and earn six First-Team All-Pro selections, the Eagles center decided to hang up his cleats earlier this year. And given that his former team ran one of the most grueling plays in the league, the Tush Push, it only raises the question of whether that was the reason he called it quits.

Advertisement

When American sports host Ryen Russillo raised the same question on his podcast, Kelce responded with a loud laugh. He then clarified that the ‘Tush Push’ was definitely not the reason for his retirement at 36. Furthermore, Kelce asserted that he could still execute it effectively.

“It looks gruesome and it is a lot of weight… I think I could still go out there and tush push it,” he said.

The real reason for Kelce’s retirement was the wear and tear on his knees and persistent elbow pain. This led to the former center not being able to compete at the same level against other elite defensive players.

“What forced me into retirement was knees that no longer want to block guys like [Vita] Vea, and elbows that continually pop and get stuck in certain places,” Kelce continued.

That said, while the future Hall of Famer was a crucial part of the ‘Tush Push’ play, he wasn’t particularly fond of it.

While pushing back the defense to open up space for RBs like Miles Sanders or Boston Scott, Kelce would often hilariously end up at the bottom of a pile of bodies. Frustrated, he was frequently caught shouting, “F*ck my life!”

But this play was an integral part of the Eagles‘ offensive scheme. The team finished the 2023 season with the highest fourth-down conversion rate. It also contributed to QB Jalen Hurts’ career-best 15 rushing touchdowns last year. And much of the credit for this goes to Kelce.

This season, the Eagles once again attempted the “Tush Push” in their Week 1 game against the Packers. However, without Kelce, it didn’t yield the expected results.

As Philadelphia prepares for Week 2 and progresses deep into the season, NFL fans need to watch closely if the team can still pull off the ‘Tush Push’ without Jason. Or will it mark the end of an era?