Tom Brady’s Second Championship Win Over Patrick Mahomes Leaves Fans Fascinated

One of the key factors of contention that always goes against Patrick Mahomes when compared with Tom Brady is the latter’s Super Bowl victory when the duo locked horns in the big game. Losing to TB12 at Super Bowl LV will forever haunt the Chiefs QB. But what’s even worse is the fact that Mahomes once again lost a championship, which didn’t manifest on the gridiron but on the NBA court.

Advertisement

It’s no secret that Mahomes, true to his roots, is a die-hard Dallas Mavericks fan. The Chiefs QB has also been very vocal in the last few weeks, backing Luka Doncic & Co. during their dominant journey to the finals. But as luck would have it, the Mavs lost when it mattered the most against the Boston Celtics (88-106), a team Brady has long stood by for all the right reasons.

The Celtics, when compared to the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots, have always been the least successful of the three. Yet Brady, from the early days of his fame, has been a vocal supporter of the team. Therefore, the QB, as the poster boy for Boston’s sporting heritage with his incredible stint in New England, was even more proud and elated when the Shamrocks went all the way and held their own against the Celtics.

That said, from an NFL point of view, this will be counted as yet another Tom Brady win over Patrick Mahomes. True to form, NFL fans share a similar sentiment and quickly took to social media to share their two cents.

While some remarked that they knew who was winning as soon as Mahomes endorsed the Mavericks, others couldn’t help but shower love on the former NFL star for somehow managing to find himself on the winning side. See for yourselves:

As soon as Tom Brady endorsed the Celtics and Patrick Mahomes endorsed the Mavericks, I knew who was gonna win. pic.twitter.com/2w5JqHWVZQ — Savage (@SavageSports_) June 18, 2024

Aura maxing by Tommy at its finest — d-pan⚡️ (@darpanP0112) June 18, 2024

2-0 vs mahomes now — Mo Bamba (@MoBamba617) June 18, 2024

Mahomes is a loser — Hateful8 (@PatriotFanNC) June 18, 2024

TALE AS OLD AS TIME! MAHOMES WILL NEVER REACH BRADY STATUS https://t.co/aOzQ1wlEAn — Jay man (@packflippajay) June 18, 2024

However, while fans had fun trolling Mahomes, the player remained unfazed by their antics, focusing instead on a more pressing concern for the Celtics in Payton Pritchard.

Mahomes Reacts to Boston Celtics’ Championship Win

Payton Pritchard has undeniably positioned himself among the best buzzer-beaters in the NBA. Despite playing only for a minute and 23 seconds in Game 5, as per FOX Sports, his ability to win in crucial moments became a game-sealing asset.

A shot going in from halfway through the court is always crushing for the opponents, and Pritchard’s half-court heave yesterday sucked the soul out of the comeback that the Mavericks were trying to make.

Mahomes understood the massive impact Pritchard had with his half-courter and thus took to “X” to express his anger at the brilliance of the Mavericks star. “Bro I hate this dude,” posted the Chiefs star.

Bro i hate this dude — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 18, 2024

While Mahomes got his night ruined by Celtics & Co., Brady, on the other hand, was elated with the win. Being the poster boy of Boston’s sporting success, the GOAT was proud of the Celtics for adding yet another trophy to Boston’s name. Taking to X, the former QB wrote, “Another one in Boston,” accompanied by a shamrock emoji.

Another one in Boston ☘️ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 18, 2024

Safe to say, Patrick Mahomes will have to wait yet another season before the Mavs can break their championship drought. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Chiefs QB hope for a Mavs victory against a team not endorsed by TB12.