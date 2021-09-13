“This is what the New Orleans Saints have been missing”: Drew Brees hilariously compliments Jameis Winston for his week 1 performance against the Packers

Former Saints QB Drew Brees jokingly said that new starter Jameis Winston’s deep ball threat is what the New Orleans Saints have been missing all these years.

Drew Brees is one of the greatest QBs of all time. Drafted by the Chargers in 2001, Brees spent 5 years of his career in San Diego, before signing with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent in 2005. He spent all his years in NOLA with HC Sean Payton and even won a Super Bowl in 2010. He was named Super Bowl MVP.

Jameis Winston, on the other hand, has not had the career that everyone hoped he would. He was selected number 1 overall, in the 2015 NFL Draft, by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The expectations were obviously high. Since then, Winston has become infamous for being a turnover machine. In 2019, he became the first player in league history to throw 30-or-more TDs and 30 interceptions in a season.

Read also: “Drew Brees Made His Greatest Comeback on his Head, Not on the Field”: NFL Fans Troll Saints Legend For Making a ‘Fake’ Comeback on NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’

Winston was signed by the Saints after being replaced by Tom Brady

In the 2019 off-season, Tom Brady made the shocking decision of leaving the New England Patriots and signing with Winston’s team, the Buccaneers. This lead to the Bucs not re-signing Winston and putting him out of a job. He later agreed to a 1 year, $1.1 million deal with the Saints, serving as a backup to Drew Brees.

Tom Brady officially signs with the @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/J40R1qIgy9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 20, 2020

Jameis Winston officially signs a 1-year deal with the Saints pic.twitter.com/71dQ8z5kYg — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2020

Winston saw his first field-time of the 2020 season, in a blowout win against his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They beat the Bucs 38-3, and Winston was understandably elated after the game. He even joked around, calling Brees “The real GOAT”. This was obviously a shot at widely-proclaimed GOAT, Tom Brady, the man who took his job.

Winston had an excellent season opener vs. the Packers and Drew Brees praised him.

After Drew Brees announced his retirement, the race for QB1 in NOLA was between Winston and Taysom Hill. Even though it was Hill who became the starter in 2020 when Brees got injured, the Saints decided to give Winston the gig this time around.

He had an excellent first game of the season. Against the reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Winston went 14-for-20 for 148 yards. He had 5 TD passes in what was one of the best performances of the week. He also threw the deep ball pretty accurately, to which Drew Brees had some praise for him.

.@drewbrees said this after watching Jameis Winston throw a deep touchdown pass 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q4PJsxJPvF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2021

He was obviously joking, but Winston is pretty serious about resurrecting his career in New Orleans and with the weapons and coaching around him, that is very much possible.