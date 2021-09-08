“I ain’t going for Joe Montana, I’m going Michael Jordan”: When Tom Brady told Julian Edelman his ultimate goal for NFL career

Tom Brady has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest athletes in sporting history. And his desire to be the best was fueled by the NBA GOAT himself, Michael Jordan.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 21 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league.

He holds the record for passing yards (91,653), completions (8,542), touchdown passes (664), and games started (344). He has 264 career wins, the most by any QB in the history of the sport.

And through it all, his desire to have at least 6 rings kept him going.

Tom Brady wanted as many rings as Michael Jordan

Tom Brady started his career in a historic way. By his 5th season as a starter, he was already a 3-time Superbowl champion. And while he continued to dominate the league individually, the New England Patriots did not see the promised land again for a whole decade.

Back in the 2013 offseason, Tom Brady and teammate Julian Edelman were working out together in LA. This is where Edelman came across a whiteboard that said “Super Bowl XLVIII: Feb. 2, 2014, Metlife Stadium”. At the time Brady was still a 3-time Super Bowl champ.

“Bro, How crazy is it that you’re going after Montana?” Edleman asked Brady

And Brady had a response that can only be described as Bradyesque.

“I ain’t going for Montana,” I’m going for Jordan.”

Joe Montana famously won 4 Super Bowls, and Michael Jordan won 6 NBA Championships. Tom Brady now has 7, and doesn’t seem to want to stop anytime soon.

Brady and the Bucs will hope to go back-to-back in 2021. The Super Bowl Champs re-signed all 22 starters and look primed to be the best in the NFC once again. After 6 months of waiting, All eyes will certainly be watching Tom Brady on Thursday, Sept. 9.

