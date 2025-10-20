mobile app bar

“I Couldn’t Believe Like Why Are They Paying Him”: LeSean McCoy Rips Tua Tagovailoa After Blowout Loss to the Browns

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Tua Tagovailoa and LeSean McCoy

Tua Tagovailoa (left) and LeSean McCoy (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins suffered their worst loss of the season on Sunday … a 31-6 beatdown from the Cleveland Browns (of all teams). This one surely stung for Dolphins fans, even more than the 33-8 blowout in Week 1 against the Colts.

Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the biggest culprit in the Week 7 disaster, who threw three interceptions and completed just 12 of 23 passes for 100 yards. His performance was so rough that rookie QB Quinn Ewers had to come in and take over during the fourth quarter.

That’s not something you expect from a $53.1-million-per-year quarterback, yet that’s exactly what fans have been seeing week after week as the team sits at 1-6. And if things couldn’t get any worse for Tua, he now has 12 games with two or more interceptions since 2022.

All of this prompted LeSean McCoy to share his thoughts on how the Tua experiment has gone wrong in Miami. The former running back turned analyst pointed out that without his star weapons like Tyreek Hill, Tua is showing his true colors. McCoy also said that this was obvious from the start.

When Mike McDaniel took over as head coach, some of Tua’s struggles were masked, but even the Dolphins knew that their QB wasn’t quite at that elite level. That’s probably why, according to McCoy, the team once tried to trade for Deshaun Watson and even tried to snag Tom Brady along the way.

“It’s been time,” McCoy said when asked if it’s time to bench Tua for good.

“Tua, man, he stinks. I’ve been saying this… It’s over with. The gig’s up, bro. The coach and coaching same for you. You don’t got your superstar weapons no more. This is what he looks like. This is the same Tua that before McDaniel got there we thought of him [as]. It was so bad that the Dolphins got in troubke for tampering with trying to get Tom Brady, trying to get all those quarterbacks, trying to get Deshaun Watson,” the analyst added.

Despite all the factors, the Dolphins still gave the QB a four-year, $212.4 million extension in 2024, including $167 million of that money being guaranteed. McCoy found that pretty baffling.

“He gets concussions. He’s always injured, and you can’t play that well. It’s like, dude, and then they pay you? When they paid him, I couldn’t believe. I’m like, ‘Why are you paying him?'”

McCoy might be harsh, but he’s not wrong. And Quinn Ewers, who was picked in the seventh round by the Dolphins, should get the start next week. He’s had some injury issues, sure, but with the team likely targeting a QB in the next NFL draft, putting Ewers on the field is the smartest move. That way, the club can at least see what they got from their 231st pick investment.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these