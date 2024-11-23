“You Told Me Don’t Go to the Hood”: Jailed South Dallas Rapper Pens Touching Message to Deion Sanders’ Son

Deion Sanders Jr. has faced many hurdles in life, despite being the firstborn son of Prime Time. After losing his chance to go pro in football, he was confronted with a major life decision about which path to take. He chose the right path—one that many wouldn’t have even considered.

He chose to bring all the limelight on the Sanders name, even outside the sporting world through his ability to tell stories. And after tasting the sweet success of choosing the right path, he strives to help others facing life-altering decisions.

One person he tried to save and nudge in the right direction was his friend Zettie Wayne. Wayne, a rapper from South Dallas, found himself in a tough situation when Sanders Jr. came to his rescue, even offering him the chance to live with him. But Wayne couldn’t walk away from the path he was on.

After reportedly being charged with a shooting at Town East Mall, Wayne has been incarcerated. Now, he is feeling all the remorse in the world. The rapper took to Instagram recently to share his story, his mistake, and his regret.

“Dear Deion Sanders Jr.,” he wrote. “I remember when I was trinna change my life, and you told me don’t go to the hood come hang at your house & that I wouldn’t need my (toy gun emoji), but you got a job at Colorado state & I went back to the slums now I’m laying in my jail sail (cell) thinking about when you tried to save me. I just want you to know that was the first time I felt like my life mattered to some one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zettie Wayne (@zettiewayne1)

Deion Jr., just like any wise, loyal friend, received Wayne’s message and once again offered him to be a part of his team.

He wrote in the comments, “Love you my brother! We building up a dynasty out here so it’ll be more opportunities & more money. Delayed not denied.”

Deion Sanders has raised his sons well. It is only in tough times that one sees who is a friend and who is a foe. And despite the pit Wayne finds himself in, Deion Jr. didn’t look away. He once again extended a helping hand. Truly heartening to see.