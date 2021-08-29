“Tom Brady Used To Come Out To Jay-Z At Gillette”: Cam Newton ‘Being Distracted’ By Rap Music Shows The Double Standards That Exist Within The New England Patriots

Cam Newton recently made headlines for ‘being too distracted’ by rap music, a situation which former Pats QB Tom Brady never had to think about.

In fact, it was another former Patriots quarterback who made the initial comments about Newton’s music choice in the first place. Scott Zolak, Pats QB from 1992 to 1998, commented that Cam needed to focus less on dancing around to rap music and more on playing football.

Former Patriots QB Scott Zolak says he believes the rap music is hurting Cam Newton’s game. https://t.co/DNwXG4KT2P — TMZ (@TMZ) August 27, 2021

Newton’s music choic should be his, and nobody should be calling him out for dancing to it, especially not when another Patriots quarterback had the luxury of enjoying whatever he wanted.

Tom Brady Used To Enjoy Jay-Z At Gillette But Cam Newton Can’t Dance At Practice

Scott Zolak had a lot of issues with the way Newton was handling himself during training camp, particularly his dancing. It was even more significant to Zolak because Newton faces a lot of pressure to hold on to his starting job with rookie Mac Jones right behind him.

Zolak said about Jones, “Like, he’s here to work. And everything is attention to detail.” That is a stark contrast to the way Zolak spoke about Newton, but he did add that the dancing around and having fun vibe is something that fits with Newton’s character.

However, Newton certainly shouldn’t be held to that standard, especially not when he’s following up a quarterback who got to enjoy these privilege. Of course, that quarterback is none other than Tom Brady who used to do similar things at practice.

Could have sworn Tom Brady used to come out to Jay Z at Gillette….. https://t.co/dztqewzaEg — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) August 27, 2021

Tom Brady dancing is definitely a treat to see, but the point remains that if he could do this during practice without scrutiny then Cam should be able to as well, whether or not he wins six Super Bowls with the franchise or not. Ultimately, his play will dictate whether he should start, not if he’s listening to rap music or not.

By the way, the comment about Brady walking out to Jay-Z is completely true. Brady picked the song ‘Public Service Announcement’ as his entrance song because he was a big fan of Jay-Z.



