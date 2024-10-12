mobile app bar

Lamar Jackson vs Jayden Daniels: 2024 Season Stat Comparison Ahead of Week 6 Clash

Sneha Singh
Published

Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 will feature a clash between two of the most formidable offenses led by two unstoppable quarterbacks. While Jayden Daniels has just started his rookie year, he is already breaking records. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson has experience on his side and two MVP titles to his name.

The Washington Commanders’ No. 2 overall pick has been a godsend for the franchise, guiding them to a 4-1 record. Currently, Daniels boasts a strong passing game and leads the league with a 77.1% completion rate.

Moreover, the former LSU quarterback has completed 101 of 131 passes for 1,135 yards, with 4 passing touchdowns and 4 rushing touchdowns.

Jackson’s performance, on the other hand, has been decent so far, with the Ravens holding a 3-2 record. His pass completion has been a little off, if compared to Jayden, with 98 of 150 passes completed successfully. He does, however, surpass the rookie with 1,206 passing yards and 9 scores. He also has an edge in terms of sacks, having taken only 5 this season compared to Jayden’s 12.

It’s worth mentioning that ever since Jayden won the Heisman last year and declared for the draft, many have compared him to Jackson regarding their dual-threat abilities. However, neither of them feels this way.

When asked about it, Daniels stated he aspires to make his own place in the league instead of being quoted as “the next” version of any player.

“I don’t like when people try to compare me to Lamar,” Daniels recently shared via ESPN. “We’re two different players. I want to be known as Jayden Daniels and not the next such-and-such.”

Jackson also echoed these views and emphasized Daniels’ individuality, stating that he shouldn’t be clubbed in with an existing player.

“He’s his own player,” Jackson told reporters during a team press conference. “He’s his own man. At the end of the day, we’re trying to make a name by ourselves, not anyone else.”

That said, the playing styles of their two quarterbacks actually differ. For example, it is evident that Daniels is especially comfortable playing from the pocket, unlike Jackson. Many believe that this advantage might give the Commanders an extra edge in their upcoming game.

How can the Commanders outperform the Ravens?

While the Commanders have been on a winning streak since Week 2, the Ravens offense is one to watch out for. Any slight vulnerability in their defense, and they won’t stop putting points on the scoreboard.

Thus, the Commanders defense would need to be absolutely unforgiving to slow down Jackson’s squad, with the running back especially hard to halt.

Moreover, teams that have limited Jackson in the pocket have been successful in overcoming the Ravens in the playoffs. If Washington’s defense manages to do it, they might stand a fair chance of continuing their undefeated streak.

As the hype around the matchup builds up, Daniels remains unaffected. In an interview with SI, the rookie expressed his indifference to the limelight on the upcoming game, saying, “It’s for the league to figure out.

When it comes to him and his crew, the signal-caller is focused on the present and is taking the Ravens as just the “next opponent“. Ultimately, the Commanders are going to focus on executing the game flawlessly on Sunday.

The hotly anticipated matchup will take place at 1 PM ET, with the two teams locking horns at M&T Bank Stadium.

