“I Did Want to Hug My Dad and Mom at the Same Time”: Shedeur Sanders Reveals His Major Regret From the 2025 NFL Draft

Former NFL defensive back and current Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders had a Hall of Fame NFL career. Sanders, a father of five, has passed down his genes to his kids, with two of them, Shedeur and Shilo, getting added to NFL teams this offseason. Shedeur got drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft while Shilo was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

While it was expected for Shedeur to be a first-round pick, he slid all the way to the fifth-round of the draft. Despite the big slide, it was still a special and emotional moment for the rookie when he got the call from the Browns that they’d be drafting him.

Sanders let out his emotion as he was surrounded by supportive friends and family. While it was a life-changing moment for the young man, Sanders revealed his one regret that he had in that moment. On the latest 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders episode posted on YouTube, Sanders reveals he wishes he could have hugged both parents at the same time when he was drafted.

“It was good to have the all the family together finally,” Sanders said. “But I did want to hug my dad and mom at the same time. That’s the only thing that was on my mind, that’s the only thing that I was down about, I gotta admit.”

Sanders also spoke about his draft experience and the adversity that came with it. He wasn’t resentful about being a fifth-round pick; he compared the bizarre situation to being a quarterback, as you have to just roll with the punches.

“Everything is just an adjustment; you just have to roll with it. It’s like playing quarterback,” Sanders said about his draft experience. “

Sanders, whose parents divorced in 2015, is a grown man now, but dealt with his parents’ splitting up as a teenager. For anyone, seeing your parents split up/divorce can always be a tough and emotional thing to go through.

Sanders revealed in an episode on his YouTube channel that he spends the Thanksgiving holiday with both parents. He even joked that he has to watch how much he eats at his father’s, so he saves some room for when he visits his mother and her family.

Fast forward to 2025, and Sanders is a rookie NFL quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, making both parents proud.