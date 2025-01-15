“I Didn’t Get Fined or Penalized”: Alex Anzalone Responds to “Dirty Player” Remark from Justin Fields

Nov 19, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball and is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears share an intense rivalry. As a result, things occasionally get chippy when they meet on the field. Former Bears quarterback Justin Fields even called the Lions dirty during an appearance on the St. Brown Podcast last year. When Detroit receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown asked Fields “who is dirty?”, the signal-caller called out linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Advertisement

“34 bro, Anzalone, bro. He be doing a little bit too much extra stuff for me, dog. I’m cool with the competitive, I’m cool with that. But all the extra stuff, like I’m cool with all that. Tackle me and get up.”

Anzalone finally made a long-awaited showing on the St. Brown Podcast during the Lions’ playoff bye week. Amon-Ra’s brother, Equanimeous – a current New Orleans Saints receiver who has played for Chicago and the Green Bay Packers – brought up Fields’ comments to Anzalone during his episode. Anzalone dismissed Fields’ thoughts and turned the tables on him.

“That’s soft… the way you show respect for another player is how hard you play against them… I didn’t get fined or penalized.”

Anzalone admitted he does talk trash “a little bit” when on the field. More often, though, he lets his play speak for itself. The eight-year veteran broke his forearm in Week 11 but returned for the Detroit’s season finale versus the Minnesota Vikings. Lions’ fans expressed their appreciation for him during pregame introductions.

Alex Anzalone returns pic.twitter.com/TfbhGT4Jo8 — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) January 6, 2025

From 2022-23, Anazalone totaled an impressive 254 tackles. He came to the Motor City alongside head coach Dan Campbell in 2021. Since then, he has embodied Campbell’s mentality as a captain of Detroit’s defense.

Alex Anzalone played 98% of defensive snaps and led the team in tackles in his first game back. Absolute DOG! pic.twitter.com/ReyqIlFvHy — LionsFanReport (@lionsfanreport) January 6, 2025

Now that he’s healthy and rested, Anzalone will look to slow down Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders’ offense in the NFC Divisional round. The Lions are 9.5-point favorites over the Commanders on FanDuel Sportsbook. Kickoff for the contest is Saturday, Jan. 18 at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on FOX.