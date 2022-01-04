“I do believe Tom Brady wants what’s best for Antonio Brown”: Shannon Sharpe sides with Bucs QB, asking NFL fans to be compassionate towards troubled receiver

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have had a weird few days as Antonio Brown stormed off the field against the Jets with no explanation.

The move essentially ended AB’s career in Tampa Bay as head coach Bruce Arians basically cut him during a press conference. Antonio Brown has had a troubling downwards trend in both his career and his mental health since leaving the Steelers.

The Raiders had to cut him before he even played a game there, and the Pats gave him another chance, but he lasted just one game. Then, it looked like Brown really found his home when Tampa picked him up. Brady nursed him back into a stable condition, and he was genuinely a solid piece of the Bucs’ Super Bowl winning team last year. However, all that is gone now.

Here’s a sideline view of what happened with Antonio Brown. Looks like Mike Evans was trying to calm him down but nothing was going to help. AB took everything off and left. (video via @mmmmillah)pic.twitter.com/sMii14O7bh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

Shannon Sharpe agrees with Tom Brady, wants empathy for Antonio Brown

There are two sides to this entire AB situation. On one hand, there are people who feel no remorse for Brown. They argue that he’s been given enough second chances and opportunities to find help, and he messed it up.

Brady took him under his wing and gave what he needed to recover, but he didn’t take advantage of it. On the other side, people who are defending AB are asking for empathy and compassion. They aren’t saying that Brown is the perfect person, but they just want some empathy and compassion.

There are layers to this situation. It isn’t just as simple as “AB stormed off the field, how dare he?” We have no clue what is happening behind the scenes, and we should tread lightly when talking about this ordeal. Brady acknowledged as much when he was asked about AB after the Jets game.

Antonio Brown literally quit on Tom Brady in the middle of a game I absolutely didn’t expect this reaction of immediate sympathy who knows what AB is going thru but credit to Brady, this level of empathy & humanity in the moment is impressive pic.twitter.com/jl3sL8sCqL — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2022

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discussed the issue on ‘The Undisputed” and Sharpe sided with Brady.

Until more details emerge about Brown’s walk-off, it’s hard to make judgments. There’s also the whole sub-story of how Brown walked off. Some reports have claimed that Bruce Arians was overly-insisten on AB playing when he felt like he couldn’t due to an ankle injury. Bruce Arians have denied all claims that Brown’s walk-off had anything to do with his ankle.

From @GMFB: How and why did #Bucs WR Antonio Brown end up storming off the field shirtless to end his Tampa Bay career? pic.twitter.com/nd6xq0xMLp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2022

Arians asked if Antonio told him his ankle was injured, Arians said no. “We had a conversation and he left the field.” #GoBucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) January 3, 2022

