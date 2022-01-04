“I’m sure my kids will be using that video to torture me for the rest of their lives”: Tom Brady and his ‘pliability movements’ have given his kids the perfect content to embarrass him with

Tom Brady has shown a different side to his personality ever since joining Tampa Bay, one that’s fun, outgoing, and doesn’t care what the world has to say.

In New England, we were used to seeing a much more reserved and calm Brady, one that strictly abided by Bill Belichick’s disciplinary system. One year in Florida, and we’ve seen Brady do things we’d have never expected him to do ever.

Tom Brady’s angle of the trophy throw to Gronk 😳 (via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/lyi20zhdmx — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

A few days ago as the Buccaneers were practicing, Brady gave us another moment that’s going to go down in history.

Tom Brady has an epic video which his kids embarrass him with

Taking on the other Buccaneers quarterbacks in a throwing competition during practice, Brady hit some absolute darts. Throwing at a moving target, it seemed like Brady just couldn’t miss.

He won the competition, and he was hyped afterwards. He turned around to the other quarterbacks and started celebrating in an incredible way.

Judging by Tom Brady’s NSFW celebration, he won the QB passing competition even after mishandling the snap, keeping his composure, and hitting the target. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/dgd7jshF29 — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) December 31, 2021

Brady had a lot to say about the entire stituation.

“I was pretty excited. I won a quarterback competition over the other quarterbacks, the accuracy challenge. I think I was pretty happy. There was some debate, which is why I think I was so animated. Um, I guess it’s a big deal… Those are just very typical movements that I do. There’s a lot of pliability movements I do to open up my hips. So I don’t know why, what the problem was with that.”

“That was pretty routine for me. I know, it doesn’t happen every day. But I’m sure my kids will be using that video to torture and embarrass me for the rest of their lives as well as my life. So I’m going to refrain from any more of those types of celebrations going forward. And hopefully, no more viral moments from my practice celebrations.”

