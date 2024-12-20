“I Do Like to Respect His Feelings”: Wife Kylie Says Jason Kelce is Not “On Board” with Adopting a Cat

Kylie Kelce still wants a cat. And her husband Jason Kelce still does not. The addition of a feline friend in the Kelce household has been a topic of interest for fans since Kylie revealed on the New Heights podcast that she wants a kitten but Jason is against it.

The topic came up again during Kylie’s third episode of her ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast. According to the field hockey coach, as much as she would like to “just run to the local SPCA and snag a cat or two, we’re not doing that right now.” She says its because “believe it or not I do love and respect my husband.”

It seems Jason has not warmed to the idea of adding another pet to his already large family of three daughters (with another on the way) and their Irish wolfie Nessie. And Kylie is choosing to respect her husband’s wishes. She said,

“If he doesn’t want a cat right now I don’t necessarily want to do it against his will. I do think there will come a time where we break him down and that he not only says it’s okay but it is on board with the decision.”

During the podcast, Kylie revealed that she always dreamed of becoming a pet owner extraordanaire and filling her house with as many animals as she could fit. Growing up, she envisioned a home bustling with animals, fueled by her passion for wildlife programming on channels like National Geographic Wild and Animal Planet.

However, the mother of three revealed that reality set in as she grew up and realised how much commitment it takes to raise children and animals.

“I realized how much I have to really put an effort into shifting my focus onto my animals because my children take up a lot of my attention,” she confessed.

So, it seems that there’s been a shutter on the idea of getting a cat in the Kelce household. For now. As Kylie is waiting for the right time and is confident in her abilities to get her husband to get on board the idea of getting a kitten, and fulfilling her childhood dreams.