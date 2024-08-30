“I Don’t Blame Dak Prescott”: Mina Kimes on the QB’s “Stopped Listening to What Jerry Jones Says to Media” Statement

August 10, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and owner Jerry Jones (right) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Amid the contract saga, Dak Prescott has stirred up significant attention in the NFL world by claiming he stopped paying attention to what Jerry Jones says to the media — emphasis on ‘a long time ago.’ However, Mina Kimes of ESPN believes the QB is in the right in this situation, given Jones’ tendency to make bold and sometimes conflicting public statements.

Advertisement

During her appearance on NFL Live, Kimes also noted that Jerry often talks extensively about his team. While this is somewhat justified given his role as GM and owner of the franchise, Kimes believes it was appropriate for Prescott to say what he did.

The ESPN’s senior writer said:

“I mean, that guy (Jerry Jones) talks so much, and he is so unlike any other owner in sports. Obviously, Jerry is the owner of the team and the GM, but frankly, I think (Prescott is) well within his rights to put it that way.”

Expanding on this point, Kimes noted that Jones’ earlier comments about keeping negotiations stagnant came across as somewhat negative, saying, “I felt that came across as a little critical, but I don’t blame Dak one bit for this.”

Kimes even believes it is unlikely that Prescott’s comments will affect the ongoing contract negotiations. However, not everyone agreed with the analyst, including former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky.

Orlovsky clashes with Kimes over Prescott’s dismissal of Jerry Jones

While Orlovsky praised Dak for his adeptness at handling press conferences and compared him to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, he noted that it’s quite arguable that the comments made by the QB were driven by emotion. “Everyone says never let it get emotional, but at some point, it does. At some point, he’s a human being,” the analyst said.

Orlovsky also noted that this is the second time this year a Cowboys player “directly or indirectly” took a shot at the owner. Before signing his contract, CeeDee Lamb had previously commented on X, “LOL” in response to Jones’ contract talks with the team’s star WR, saying: “I don’t have any urgency to get it done.”

Unlike Orlovsky, former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum weighed in on the conversation in support of Prescott’s stance and pointed out that with the QB nearing free agency, he is in a favorable position.

Several teams will be looking for a franchise quarterback next season, and Prescott, who was second in the MVP race last year, would be able to choose the one he prefers. So, caring about what Jones or anyone else has said is unnecessary, according to the former NFL executive.

And if it’s about the QB’s recent comments, Tannenbaum asserted that Prescott is now at a stage where he doesn’t have to rely solely on rehearsed responses typically used during press conferences to avoid controversy. Given Prescott’s established leadership and solid reputation on the field, he can be authentic.