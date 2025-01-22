“I Don’t Care if I’m the MVP”: Travis Kelce Gets Honest About Chiefs Being a Top AFC Team for the Last 7 Years

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks the sidelines in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Calling the Kansas City Chiefs the most consistent team of the last decade might be an understatement. Andy Reid’s men have reached at least the AFC title game every year since the 2018 season. Travis Kelce says this has been the bare minimum objective for him and the team every year — all achieved by following a team-centric mantra.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of New Heights, the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end spilled the secret behind his team’s remarkable consistency. According to him, the key to achieving such success each year relies on two factors — the standards the Chiefs have set for themselves and their insatiable hunger for excellence.

Travis bluntly revealed to his brother, Jason Kelce, that for him, a successful season is one where the Chiefs at least make the AFC title match. Otherwise, it’s a failure.

He has also embraced a mindset that shifts focus away from personal milestones like the MVP award. For the star tight end, the team’s success is greater than any individual award. Simply put, he has never cared about being the best player in the league as long as the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

“I put that on myself every single year – it’s either making the AFC Championship or I’m a failure… I don’t care if I’m the MVP of the league which I’ll never be, or which I’ve never been up for… It’s all about what your team does at the end of the day.”

“It’s either that or I’m a failure” – Travis on the expectations of making his 7th straight AFC title game Full video drops tomorrow at 9:30 am ET pic.twitter.com/VRsukPVLdD — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 22, 2025

The first thing Jason heard after Travis discussed his benchmark for success was how lofty and potentially stress-inducing his younger brother’s standards are. Netizens also reacted similarly and urged the younger Kelce to give more insights into the brain of an elite sportsman like him.

That is a lot of pressure for so many years. Interesting to see the sportsman mentality to playing the game — Alexandra Stuart (@disneyland02) January 22, 2025

Others, meanwhile, lauded the TE for being the ultimate team player. In their eyes, Travis belonged to a rare breed of athletes who truly embody the spirit of sportsmanship.

Trav is the ultimate team player. A lot of players talk about it, but Trav lives it, and it shows every single game. — Pat Stats Fever (@FredMas26593657) January 22, 2025

What a great team mate and team leader! LFG Chiefs. — ALONA DEE (@tigerscorpion25) January 22, 2025

While the majority argued that this elite mentality is the reason behind Travis being a multiple-time Super Bowl winner, some could not ignore the pressure Travis must be putting on himself season after season.

For those out of context: Travis has shown visible signs of decline this year, failing to match last season’s offensive output. As a result, a user urged the tight end not to be too hard on himself if the Chiefs don’t end up achieving the three-peat.

I appreciate how hard Travis works for himself and for his team, but this quote breaks my heart. I hope that the Chiefs get their 3-peat, but if not, I hope Travis gives himself grace and love. — TheresaThroughTheTulips (@TheresaLemire) January 22, 2025

While there is a good chance the Bills could beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, let’s not forget that Kelce’s squad has time and again shown up when it mattered most. Who knows, they may win it all again this year, etching the team’s name in NFL history, as no other franchise has ever pulled off a three-peat. And with that, maybe Kelce will no longer feel the pressure to make it to the top next year and hang up his cleats as the GOAT TE.