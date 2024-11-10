“I Don’t Count KFC as a Cheat Meal”: Deion Sanders Speaks Up on KFC Being a Part of His Diet

Deion Sanders is 57 years old, but minus the grey in his beard, he looks no older than 40. The former NFL two-way star had two toes amputated last year, yet we wouldn’t be surprised to see him take the field and go toe-to-toe with the young bucks he’s training.

Advertisement

Naturally, it takes a rigorous routine to achieve what Deion has, but there’s one exception he’s always made: KFC. No matter how unhealthy some may consider it.

In his interview with ‘GQ Sports,’ Deion asserted that he “eats right” nowadays. He used to indulge in soul food, almost every day, but as time passed, he understood that a lifestyle change was a must. He even stays away from “fried stuff” for that very commitment, but not from KFC.

“I don’t eat bad. I try not to do the fried stuff, but I love me some KFC. God, I love KFC, but I I try not to do the fried stuff, tremendously.”

We’re well aware of how many calories a regular bucket of KFC contains. With about 1,445 calories, it’s enough to fuel a normal-sized person for an entire day. Most gym rats and athletes consider such food a ‘cheat meal’ — something you have once a fortnight or once a month, then move on. But for Sanders, KFC isn’t a cheat meal; it’s a lifestyle.

“I don’t count KFC as a cheat meal. KFC is a lifestyle. I grew up on KFC and soul food but I try my best to do right.”

Sanders, however, is very mindful of his food intake. Each morning, he has a healthy yogurt cup with wheat and banana, prepared by his chef. For the rest of the day, he sticks to healthier options. From chicken to turkey to fish. He also enjoys beef and steak, but not on a regular basis.

Deion Sanders walks the talk

Sanders never eats to get full. He just eats enough to go about his day. He followed the same method during his playing days in the NFL. Before games, the two-way athlete would keep his stomach empty, especially because he wanted to run like a “darn deer.”

Whenever the Colorado Buffaloes head coach feels the need to snack, he opts for almonds, another healthy option. He is also working out on a regular basis to keep himself fit, lean. Sanders truly knows how to walk the talk — the talk inscribed behind his desk in Colorado.

“You Look Good, You Feel Good, You Feel Good, You Play Good, You Play Good, They Pay Good!”

Sanders wants to be recognized as someone who can still do it, not as someone who used to be an athlete. And with the way he looks at the age of 57, it seems the head coach has never strayed from the right path.