“I Really Don’t Like the Beard”: Derek Carr Gets Reverse Kay Adams Treatment From Ex Coach Jon Gruden

Derek Carr’s beard didn’t get the same love from Jon Gruden as Daniels Jones’ beard got from Kay Adams. Kay Adams was very impressed with Daniel Jones’ new look this offseason as she was seen stuttering and blushing talking about it. On the contrary, Jon Gruden straight-up admitted his disapproval of Derek Carr’s facial hair on Gruden’s QB Camp.

Advertisement

Carr was open and candid when he sat down for a chat with his former coach. The duo seemed chummy as the former Raiders QB discussed the 2024 season and his offseason training, going into his 11th year. During the segment, Gruden candidly admitted that he didn’t like Derek’s beard.

Anticipating such a response from Jon, Carr admitted that even his wife doesn’t like his beard and stated his intentions to shave it after some time.

“You know, I really don’t like the beard just so you know. I want to come on record here. I don’t like facial hair on you, man. What’s the deal?”

This is a stark contrast to Daniel Jones whose new grooming style has been lauded by his teammates, and many fans including Kay Adams, who went gaga over it. The former sixth overall pick kept tinkering with his beard throughout the offseason and many thought that he would revert to the clean-shaven look he kept last season. But as it turns out, Jones decided to keep the facial hair this year.

Carr and Gruden shared a strong bond, having spent three and a half seasons together in Las Vegas. Their close relationship and openness were evident during their conversation, with the Saints QB even playfully imitating his former coach.

Derek Carr Impersonates Jon Gruden

During the last segment of Gruden’s QB Camp, Jon asked Carr to fulfill the wishes of the fans and impersonate the Super Bowl-winning coach. Derek admitted that he remembers everything that Gruden taught him, delivering a spot-on impersonation of the former Buccaneers coach. He humorously called out a play, mimicking Gruden’s instructions to his quarterback with precision.

Carr (speaking in Gruden’s voice), stated, “Derek I need you to love this play okay? We’re gonna go fire two all go on a quick count all right. Hey, If you don’t want to throw to yes-no-go route, just give it Waller, all right. He’ll make the play, come on. The ball goes back to the back 70% of the time. Come on man.”

Gruden loved the impression, and couldn’t stop laughing about it but admitted that a lot of things they discussed can’t be stated on his show. He yet again expressed his love and admiration for Carr.

The Saints opened their season with a blowout, 47-10 win over the toothless Carolina Panthers. Carr, who admitted during the segment that he had focused on improving his fitness, conditioning, and pocket movement, looked impressive in the season opener. He moved effortlessly on the field and delivered several great throws, finishing the game with 200 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

However, his real test lies ahead, as the Saints will face the Cowboys, Eagles, and Chiefs over the next four weeks.