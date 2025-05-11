“It’s Not Making Sense”: Asante Samuel Thinks the Saints Made a Mistake by Not Drafting Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders paid the price for the rumors and speculation that surrounded him during the pre-draft process. Many believe he was unfairly humbled—blackballed, even—as teams passed over him in favor of five other quarterbacks, some of whom didn’t measure up to his level of performance in college.

Ultimately, it was the Cleveland Browns who selected him in the fifth round, despite Sanders clearly being a more talented prospect than many taken before him.

One of the teams that passed on Sanders multiple times was the New Orleans Saints. While they may have felt he wasn’t worth their No. 9 overall pick, they still had a prime opportunity to take him early in the second round with the 40th overall selection. Instead, they chose Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.

While credit is due to Shough for realizing his NFL dream, his résumé doesn’t stack up to Sanders’. The Texas Tech transfer spent seven years in college but started only 32 games due to recurring injuries. Sanders, on the other hand, was not only more durable but consistently productive during his college career.

Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel was one of many who criticized the Saints’ decision. He questioned why New Orleans passed on Sanders, suggesting the reasoning went deeper than football. In Samuel’s eyes, Shedeur is a proven winner and a reliable pocket passer, whereas Shough’s main edge is his physical frame, standing at 6’5″, 220 pounds.

With veteran quarterback Derek Carr now retired, the Saints’ failure to draft a poised, pro-ready quarterback like Sanders seems even more baffling.

” I absolutely do. For whatever reason, it seems like this was not just about Shedeur Sanders. It seems like it gets a little deeper than this. It’s not making sense. Sanders is a bona fide winner. He is a player. It’s not making sense, especially when we see HC, Kevin Stafanski, what he had to say about Shedeur and Dilion Gabriel.”

The Saints originally expected Derek Carr to be healthy in time for the start of the season, hoping he could lead the offense for another year before eventually handing the reins to a younger quarterback like Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler. But that plan fell apart when Carr’s injury turned out to be more serious than anticipated, ultimately leading to his retirement.

Now, New Orleans finds itself with three inexperienced quarterbacks—Jake Haener, Rattler, and Shough—who have a combined total of just seven NFL starts between them. That lack of experience has forced the Saints to consider turning to a veteran presence still available in free agency.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has opened up the quarterback competition, making it clear that the job is up for grabs. While he hasn’t ruled out bringing in a veteran, time is ticking with the preseason just beginning.

There are still some notable names on the market. Kirk Cousins remains unsigned, and while Aaron Rodgers is technically available, he’s unlikely to consider a team that isn’t a clear playoff contender. Other options include Ryan Tannehill and Carson Wentz—serviceable veterans who could at least stabilize the position in the short term.

Had the Saints drafted Shedeur Sanders, they might still be in this predicament where they had to go with a rookie or two inexperienced QBs.

That said, Shedeur Sanders, despite falling to the fifth round, would have been a strong fit in New Orleans. He brings a rare combination of poise, experience, and adaptability. Over his college career, he played under six different offensive coordinators, finishing his final season in a pro-style system led by Pat Shurmur.

More importantly, Sanders took care of the football. His interception rate of just 2.1% tied for the 36th-lowest among 124 qualifying FBS quarterbacks. He was consistently accurate and productive, even without a solid offensive line or a reliable running game.

Last year, the Saints struggled up front due to a rash of injuries, but they’ve now drafted offensive linemen in the first round for two straight years, which should help stabilize the trenches. They also have a strong running back duo in Alvin Kamara and newly acquired Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

With better protection and a stronger ground game, Sanders could have thrived in New Orleans. Instead, the team is left scrambling, and what once looked like a transitional plan has now turned into a quarterback crisis.