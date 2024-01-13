“I Don’t Mess With Him”: Disagreeing With Stephen A Smith’s Confrontation, Shannon Sharpe Breaks Down Why He’ll Never Give Any Attention to Jason Whitlock

Stephen A Smith’s takedown of Jason Whitlock has been grabbing eyeballs all week. However, Shannon Sharpe, a former NFL tight end turned broadcaster, has a noticeably different approach towards fellow journalist Jason Whitlock. In a recent YouTube video, Sharpe, while discussing with co-host Chad ‘Ocho Cinco’ Johnson, elaborates on why he chooses not to engage with Whitlock, providing a fresh perspective on handling public confrontations.

Shannon Sharpe and Jason Whitlock have a history that dates back years, yet Sharpe has never publicly acknowledged Whitlock. Sharpe explained his views in the video behind this; he emphasized the importance of not giving undue attention to what he terms “catch a ride” individuals. These are people who, according to Sharpe, gain relevance only when someone more significant shines a spotlight on them.

Sharpe’s argument is simple yet profound: by not engaging with Whitlock, he denies him the platform to elevate his own profile. Sharpe delves into instances where he has intentionally ignored Whitlock. He explained his point about not messing up with him. This shows he does not wish to get into any sort of media attention.

He further extended his views in the Stephen A. Smith and Whitlock controversy. He advises Stephen A. to stop lending his audience to individuals like Whitlock. Sharpe’s advice comes from what he’s learned in life – he thinks staying quiet can be stronger than arguing. Ocho agrees but says it’s important to defend yourself. However, Sharpe believes in a different kind of strength, which is not getting involved in arguments. He concluded by saying, “I leave him alone, right? I don’t mess with him, and he knows it. “

