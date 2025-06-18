“LeBron Has That Victim in Him”: Jason Whitlock Wants Michael Jordan to Befriend Caitlin Clark

The NBA may be just a game away from crowning a champion, but it’s impossible to look away from the WNBA right now. Since Caitlin Clark returned from her quad strain this weekend, that’s especially true, as she dropped 32 points to help her Indiana Fever beat the defending champ and previously undefeated New York Liberty on Saturday.

Clark scored 20 in a win against the Connecticut Sun last night to help the Fever clinch a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup finals. The big story coming out of the game was not the reigning Rookie of the Year’s performance but her involvement in a melee, or at least a brouhaha.

Sun guard Jacy Sheldon hit Clark in the face. The Fever superstar pushed her away as she held her eye in pain. Marina Mabrey then came in and blindsided Clark, shoving her to the ground.

Since both Sheldon and Mabrey are white, we can at least avoid the tired and cynical race discussion that has surrounded Clark’s confrontations with players like Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter in the past.

Not so fast! Jason Whitlock still had to work in that slant. The former Kansas City Star columnist waddled into the fray to offer a take that is as irrelevant as it is nonsensical.

I wish Michael Jordan would publicly and privately befriend Caitlin Clark, and not LeBron James. Mike would be a better influence. Mike got that dog in him. LeBron has that victim in him. LeBron can’t help Caitlin. He’ll poison her. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 18, 2025

What does this even mean? Whitlock is following the tried-and-true engagement bait philosophy of adding the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT debate to any conversation, I guess, because LeBron tweeted, “The CC EFFECT!! Welcome back! You were missed!” after Clark lit up the Liberty on Saturday.

Whitlock, who was called “straight trash” by Stephen A. Smith earlier this year as the two publicly feuded, is known for being a shameless pot-stirrer and instigator, and yes, a victim, making this a Hall of Fame level of projection.

Whitlock has habitually knocked LeBron, a man who is roughly 10 million times more accomplished than he will ever be. He’s also shared many abhorrent opinions on the WNBA, including saying the players are “masculine” and “not that skilled.” He also called Clark a “Drama Queen” and accused her of exaggerating the hit to the face and the push from Mabrey last night.

LeBron is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time champion. Assuming he opts in to his contract in the next 11 days, he’ll be in line to play his 23rd NBA season, which would break a tie with Vince Carter for the most ever. He’s also renowned for his business acumen and philanthropy. Clark could do a lot worse than to emulate him.

As for what Michael Jordan has to do with all of this, you’ve got me. Apparently Clark can only be friends with two of the greatest NBA players of all-time.