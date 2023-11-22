“I Don’t See the Excellence”: Tom Brady Drops a Bold Take on NFL Products Being Extremely Mediocre

In a recent eye-opening appearance on “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” NFL legend Tom Brady voiced strong opinions about the current state of the league, striking a chord with fans and players alike. Tom Brady, known for his direct approach, didn’t hold back in expressing his disappointment with the current NFL standards.

“I think there is a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL. I don’t see the excellence that I saw in the past,” Brady remarked. This statement not only reflects his views on the overall quality of the league but also opens up a broader conversation about the evolution of the game.

Brady specifically pointed out the decline in coaching quality and player development. According to him, the nurturing and growth of young players aren’t at the same level as they were in the past. This, Brady suggests, is a contributing factor to the overall decline in the quality of NFL play.

Tom Brady’s Take on the NFL’s Rule Changes

Brady’s unique perspective comes from his long tenure in the NFL, spanning several eras. He grew up in an era that prioritized a more old-school, physical approach to football. However, towards the end of his career, Brady found himself in a league that had significantly shifted towards protecting players, especially quarterbacks, through new rules.

A significant portion of Brady’s critique centered on the NFL’s rule changes aimed at increasing player safety. While these changes are well-intentioned, Brady argued that they have led to bad habits in the game’s actual performance. He reminisced about past players like Ray Lewis and Ronnie Lott, whose aggressive style of play would now be heavily penalized. Brady emphasizes the importance of players learning to protect themselves rather than overly relying on rule changes for safety.

He further highlighted the responsibility of offensive players to protect themselves, in contrast to the current trend where defensive players are often held accountable for collisions. “It’s not up to a defensive player to protect an offensive player,” he asserted.

As for coaching, Brady suggests a shift in focus from fundamentals to play strategies might be contributing to what he sees as a decline in quality. The reduction in padded practices and an emphasis on learning plays over mastering the nuances of positions could be leading to the ‘sloppiness’ seen in games.

Despite Brady’s concerns, it seems unlikely that the NFL will make drastic changes that could affect its profitability. The league has been known to adapt its rules and operations to maintain popularity and increase revenue.