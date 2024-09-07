mobile app bar

“I Don’t Think I Slept for Like 2 Days”: Quinn Ewers Reflects on CFP Loss to Washington

Utsav Khanna
Published

Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It was January 1st, 2024. Washington was playing Texas in the Sugar Bowl, and a win would take them to the finale. But the strong Longhorns team came out defeated that day at the hands of a surgical Michael Penix Jr. Along with a game-tying pass from Quinn Ewers that almost made it in the final seconds of the game, the Longhorns put up 31 points that day. But when the final whistle was blown, it was not enough.

Losing at any level takes a toll on athletes. But losing at the collegiate playoff level lives with them for all their lives. Losing the chance to play for the National title is the last memory Ewers has on the football field. So, his fight against the Michigan team this week will be one of vengeance and redemption.

Looking back at the setback from last year, Ewers conceded it was a “tough” experience. Everything their team wanted felt so close, and then it felt like “it slipped right out of your hands.” He also admitted, “Yeah, I don’t think I slept for like two days after that.” 

But the quarterback has a positive outlook, “That’s just how the game of football and that’s why we love it so much. We’re going to use this as motivation.” And he believes the team will again find themselves in such a game, and such a situation. This time, though, the Longhorns will be ready.

His first game was a historical matchup with the Michigan Wolverines, and Ewers noted that it was moments like these that he picked up a football for. Along with him, he carries a strong roster and the leadership of Coach Steve Sarkisian. The head coach of the Texas program was a big reason why the QB chose to stay another year.

Not only is Ewers a fan of the head coach, but so is his famous backup, Arch Manning. Despite having the option to start elsewhere, Manning chose Texas with the aim of learning the game as well as possible.

Quinn Ewers talks about his backup QB, Arch Manning

Arch Manning had every possible choice a young quarterback recruit would want coming out of high school. Texas already had a starting quarterback in Quinn Ewers. And he was not going anywhere. Yet, Manning was convinced he would play as his backup for a year or two, and only wear the orange and white.

And Quinn Ewers is all for it. Talking about his famous backup QB, Ewers said, “I couldn’t be more excited that he’s a part of our team. He’s a really good friend of mine. We’ve been great friends for a long time. And he’s gonna do great things for this university.”

But he did not fail to mention that he’s number one around here, saying, “But, I’m still here, though. So, it’s gonna be a good season.” The Longhorns are set to take their revenge this year. They know they are strong inside and out. All they need is to capitalize on their opportunities in the biggest moments, and they could be looking at etching their name in college football history.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Utsav Khanna

Utsav Khanna

Utsav Khanna, an NFL journalist with a keen eye for the game, has been covering the sport for the past two years, trying to bring the most interesting stories from and around the game. Armed with a degree in English Journalism from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication, he transitioned from a background in Public Relations to pursue his passion for sports reporting. Having penned over 200 insightful articles, he tries to bring in all the perspectives while writing as the NFL probably as one of the most intricate ecosystems in all of sports. A fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he admires the way Coach Mike Tomlin makes players buy-in into a system and entrusts them in challenging situations.

