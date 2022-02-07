“I don’t think I’ll be over Bengals loss until we’re playing in another Super Bowl”: Patrick Mahomes is still torn over embarrassing playoff exit against the Cincinnati Bengals

In a stunning loss to the Bengals, Patrick Mahomes short but stellar legacy took a major hit. And he is still not over the loss yet.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

The Chiefs fell 27-24 in overtime despite being up 21-3 at one point in the game. After a nearly flawless first half in which he went 18 of 22 for 220 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, Mahomes looked like a different player in the 2nd half.

With a record of 9 touchdowns and no picks in his previous 3 AFC championship games, Mahomes dropped back 24 times after halftime, completing just 8 of 18 passes for 55 yards with two interceptions, four sacks, and no touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes When Leading by 14+ Points

W-L

vs Joe Burrow 0-2

vs all others 39-2 The Bengals are now 3-0 in the AFC Championship, and are Super Bowl bound for the 1st time since 1988. pic.twitter.com/xvM2sLc7cM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 30, 2022

So after dropping to 2-2 in AFC championship games, Mahomes is obviously still upset over the loss.

Patrick Mahomes is not over the loss to the Bengals

In a sideline interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters during the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Mahomes was asked about the game against the Bengals

“I’m still not over it,” Mahomes told Salters. “I don’t think I’ll be over it until we’re playing in another Super Bowl. I’ll have to use that as motivation moving forward.”

“We have to go through the process again,” Mahomes said of the Chiefs’ approach to next season. “You have to start from scratch every single year in this league. You have to go in with the mindset of ‘I’m going to get better and better every single day’ and hopefully give yourself a chance to be in the Super Bowl.”