“Classy gesture from Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady by melting down and reminding everyone he’s not Tom Brady”: NFL fan crushes Chiefs QB for not delivering in the second half

In a stunning loss to the Bengals, Patrick Mahomes short but stellar legacy took a major hit. And NFL fans were right there comparing Mahomes to the great Tom Brady.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

The Chiefs fell 27-24 in overtime despite being up 21-3 at one point in the game. After a nearly flawless first half in which he went 18 of 22 for 220 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, Mahomes looked like a different player in the 2nd half.

With a record of 9 touchdowns and no picks in his previous 3 AFC championship games, Mahomes dropped back 24 times after halftime, completing just 8 of 18 passes for 55 yards with two interceptions, four sacks, and no touchdowns.

It was as lopsided as 2 halves of an NFL game can be. The Chiefs went 3 straight touchdowns drives before halftime, but scored just a field goal.

After scoring 3 straight TDs to start the game, the Chiefs offense never found the end zone again in the AFC Championship. pic.twitter.com/Pr9RPLBtlV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 30, 2022

Patrick Mahomes crumbled in his bid to take on Tom Brady and his GOAT legacy

With a record of 2-2 in the Championship game now, Mahomes legacy and bid to take on Tom Brady's GOAT status crumbled last night. His first loss in the championship game came against Tom Brady. And then last years Super Bowl is also witness to the same status.

“Classy gesture from Patrick Mahomes paying tribute to Tom Brady by melting down and reminding everyone he’s not Tom Brady.”

A sure shot win turned into a horrific loss. And there weren’t many of those in Tom Brady’s 22 seasons, especially in the playoffs. The Chiefs future will be interesting to see.

