“I Was the One Who F***ed Up the Play”: Travis Kelce Gets Honest About Patrick Mahomes’ Behind-the-Back Pass

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t have the biggest or strongest arm in the NFL, but he has built his game around what he does best—improvisation.

Widely regarded as one of the most intelligent and creative passers in the league, Mahomes has a deep and diverse throwing arsenal. The two-time MVP is known for pulling off some of the most jaw-dropping passes in NFL history. Think back to Super Bowl 57, when he managed to complete a pass while falling to the ground. Or recall his behind-the-back throw in last year’s preseason—just one example of the outrageous skill and confidence he brings to every snap.

It’s been over a year since Patrick Mahomes unleashed that behind-the-back pass against the Lions in the preseason, but his right guard, Trey Smith, remembers it like it happened yesterday.

In a recent conversation with the Kelce brothers, Smith reflected on Mahomes’ brilliance and admitted he still can’t wrap his head around how the Texas Tech alum pulled it off, even after witnessing similar magic from him in practice.

“I wasn’t used to someone extending the plays like that, making something out of nothing. He’s one of the best at extending plays to ever do. For me, man, it was difficult in the beginning, but the best part about it was just watching his greatness. It’s not like the big moments per se. It’s like little stuff he does in practice. Remember what game what play it was, where he did it, around the back behind you. Who the hell is going to be able to do this other than him?”

The truth is that the jaw-dropping throw wasn’t part of the plan. Mahomes had to improvise after his most trusted weapon, Travis Kelce, ran the wrong route. Despite their elite chemistry, the two weren’t on the same page that day. But as he so often does, the two-time MVP turned a broken play into a highlight reel moment, pulling a rabbit out of a hat with his signature flair.

Kelce knew he had messed up the route, but he had complete faith in his quarterback to salvage the play. That trust paid off. Mahomes’ improvisation made Kelce look good, and to his credit, the tight end made a tough, low catch before turning it upfield for a first down.

“He made me look so good on that play knowing damn well that I was the one who fu*ked up the play where he had do something spectacular to make it look good. He’s one of a kind in that regard, man,” Travis admitted.

Even Patrick Mahomes had a few things to say about that innovative behind-the-back pass. He explained that the defensive coverage called for Travis Kelce to run an out route, and he assumed his trusted tight end would recognize it. But Kelce read it differently. He missed the route and chose to block for his quarterback instead.

Mahomes initially tried to take off and run for the first down. But just as he was about to scramble, he caught a glimpse of the Bearcats alum turning back toward him. Instinct kicked in. Mahomes decided to make the throw—a completely unplanned, off-the-cuff decision.

The two-time MVP even admitted he threw that pass out of frustration. Kelce’s blown route had irritated him, and in a moment of improvisational genius—and a little spite—he tossed the ball behind his back and into the hands of the very teammate who had messed up.

Plays like that can’t be drawn up, but they ended up producing a highlight-reel moment. Mahomes has the unique skill set to execute those kinds of plays, and that’s what sets him apart. It gives him an edge over quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford, who may have stronger arms, and even over athletic playmakers like Lamar Jackson, who excel at running the ball. He doesn’t just play quarterback; he redefines it.