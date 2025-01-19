“I Don’t Think That They Were Invincible”: Rob Gronkowski Gets Real About the Eagles as They Host the Rams in the Divisional Round

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski looks on before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Rob Gronkowski has played in and won multiple Super Bowls in his career, and he knows what needs to go right for a team to win it all. But when he watched the Eagles battle it out against the Packers in Wild Card weekend, he felt the Birds didn’t look as convincing as their hype suggested.

Advertisement

“They had a solid game versus the Green Bay Packers. They took care of business. But I don’t think that they were invincible when they played the Packers last week. I feel like they’re gonna have to play a complete game (this Sunday).”

Gronk claimed that the Jalen Hurts-led team didn’t play a complete offensive game last week, which could put them at a disadvantage against a high-scoring team like the Rams, who also have a stout defense. The former tight end pointed out that their biggest weakness was the passing game, with Hurts throwing for just 131 yards and relying on Saquon to rush for 119 more.

In order to get past the Rams and win the championship, the Eagles need to address that issue. And as Gronk suggests, it starts by getting AJ Brown more involved in the game.

“I feel like AJ Brown is gonna have to get more involved into the offense as well, big time. He’s gonna have to go off eventually either this game coming up or if they win this game, the week after. They gotta get those wide receivers going if they want to win. It’s just how it is in the NFL.”

Curious about it, Kay Adams asked why the Eagles would change it up all of a sudden when their biggest strength has been their running game the entire season, with Saquon balling out each week.

“Of course, you run with Saquon,” Gronk responded. “That’s where you want to start off with, but you gotta be able to counter that… With LA, they’re a shootout team. They could go down the field and score any time. That’s what Philadelphia needs to be able to do as well.”

Gronk acknowledged that the Eagles need to rely on Saquon, as they have the entire season. However, they would still need to have some air time to be able to keep their opponents in check.

“You need to be able to keep Jalen Hurts out of third and long and that’s what Saquon Barkley does. But just overall, they gotta get that pass game going, especially versus a team like the Rams.”

Gronk also lauded the Eagles’ defense for holding strong when the offense struggled to get the ball in the air, saying, “Their defense, you gotta give them credit they showed out like no other for the Philadelphia Eagles. I’m looking forward to this game.”

With the Rams visiting the Eagles, Philly still holds the advantage of a home game, but whether they can convert that into a win remains to be seen.