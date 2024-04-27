“I Get a Phone Call”: Broncos No.12 Pick Bo Nix Reflects on ‘Intense’ Moments Before NFL Draft 2024

The Russell Wilson – Denver Broncos partnership is arguably one of the biggest failure stories in the NFL in recent times. Not only did Wilson fail abhorrently in Denver, but he has now left for the Steelers while the Broncos pay the majority of his $38 million salary. Under these circumstances, a low-cost, high-potential quality QB was the need of the hour for HC Sean Payton. And he seems to have found that profile yesterday in Denver’s first-round pick Bo Nix.

Yesterday after the draft, Bo after being unveiled as a Broncos player attended his first press conference. When asked how he felt after his name was picked, the Oregon QB revealed the emotions to be intense. After getting picked 12th, the Broncos immediately called up Bo making him feel top of the world. He revealed,

“As the draft started, it got intense. We knew how the first part of the draft was going to go and then as it went, you just never know how things are going to shape up. But you know, right there around Pick 12, I get a phone call and am just extremely excited and honoured for it to be the Denver Broncos.”

Truth be told, Denver in its current state isn’t the most lucrative destination for a talented rookie like Bo. Hence when asked if he would choose Denver if he had an option, the Oregon QB replied without hesitation that he’d always pick Denver. Nix cited that the relationship that the Broncos had built with him during the pre-draft phase was unlike any other team. He is thus excited to be part of the group!

“I truly can tell you that if I could pick you know where I wanted to go. I was going to pick Denver because of the relationships that we had built throughout the process you know. I just felt like it was a great fit for me and just excited to get that phone call.”

Despite Russell Wilson’s absence, there are still three other QBs to compete for Bo. But Nix is a complete team man and his stance on the competition in the QB position will certainly please many Denver faithful.

Bo Nix Joins Team With Three Other QBs

For a rookie to enter an NFL team with three QBs isn’t a preferred choice. However, Bo Nix is a complete team man. He is excited to be part of the roster with Zach Wilson, Ben DiNuci, and Jarrett Stidham as he admires the qualities and pedigree they bring to the table. The Oregon QB revealed looking up to Stidham’s Auburn stint and expressed admiration for Zach Wilson’s breakout season. He is also excited to meet Ben as he expects the group of QBs to push each other, compete, and improve their games collectively to a higher level.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this quarterback room you know. With Ben, Zach and Jarrett, you know obviously, they’ve had great careers thus far. They’re all you know different but I feel like we’re all kind of made up the same – just ultimate competitors and just excited to you know grow as players. I followed Jarrett at Auburn and didn’t get a chance to be his teammate but looked up to him you know on my way through.”

Bo Nix has a great profile that fits the Broncos’ needs very well. A Pac-12 Offensive PoTY in 2023, Bo holds the NCAA record for 45 TDs while having 4,508 passing yards. He has an NCAA record of the highest completion percentage (77.45%) in a single season. Moreover, he is an able leader, an above-average athlete, and has a great eye for passing. Denver fans are thus excited about Bo’s signing and luckily for them, so is Bo.

These are encouraging signs for the Broncos. They seem to have landed a wonder kid with a very mature mind. Being talented and the ability to make plays at Bo’s level is rare these days. What’s rarer however is to have the right composure and maturity to be humble despite the talent. The new Broncos QB looks like the complete package!