mobile app bar

“I Get a Phone Call From Coach Belichick”: Matt Cassel Recalls 2009 Trade to Chiefs With Mike Vrabel

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mike Vrabel and Matt Cassel

Mike Vrabel (left) and Matt Cassel (right); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Matt Cassel arguably had the unluckiest stint in New England. After serving as a backup quarterback for the first three years, his official rookie year came in 2008 after starting QB Tom Brady was hit in the knee during the season opener against the KC Chiefs, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

Cassel played exceptionally well in Brady’s stead, pulling off an 11-5 record, yet the team couldn’t make the playoffs. Then, in 2009, he was traded to the team that ‘accidentally’ gave him a playing chance — the Chiefs — along with Mike Vrabel.

While Cassel had the unluckiest year in Foxborough in 2008, it was also the break he needed. The star quarterback’s stock shot through the roof, so the Patriots decided to franchise tag him, meaning any team that wanted to trade for him would have to give up two first-round picks. The tag also would have cost the team a whopping $14.65 million, so it rightly confused Cassel why the Patriots didn’t let him hit free agency.

“It was a wild circumstance after the season. There was some uneasiness about Brady and the recovery going on with his knee. So, all of a sudden, they franchise me. I was like, ‘What does that mean, exactly?'” Cassel recounted on the latest episode of The Insiders.

However, the “uneasiness” around Brady’s injury eventually went away, so New England decided to cut their ties with Cassel and trade him to KC. Since Cassel was franchise-tagged, this also came as a surprise to him, with the news being broken to him by his then-head coach, Bill Belichick, via a phone call. Even more surprisingly, Belichick didn’t inform Cassel during their conversation that Vrabel was going with him.

“All of a sudden, out of the blue, I’m sitting in the parking lot of a grocery store in California; I get a phone call from coach Belichick. I’m wondering what this is about. Well, I got traded to Kansas City. At first, he didn’t say anything about Vrabel. He was like, ‘Look, you’re going to Kansas City. We’ve made the trade. We wanna thank you for everything you did,'” he added.

It was Vrabel, who called Cassel and informed him that he, too, was coming to Kansas City. This was something Cassel didn’t expect, but was quite happy to hear. Notably, the duo was traded for the 34th overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft.

A decade and a half later, Vrabel is plying his trade as a coach, while Cassel is discussing football as an analyst. In another intriguing update, Vrabel has recently been interviewed for the head coach position with the New England Patriots.

Cassel: Mike Vrabel is the “perfect fit” for the Patriots

Vrabel could very likely become the head coach of the New England Patriots this year. He knows the franchise well and is also in the Patriots Hall of Fame. But Cassel asserted on the show that Vrabel is more than that. He is not merely a coach from the Belichick tree, but also from several other great coaches from other organizations.

“It would be the perfect fit. You think about Vrabel as a player and what he was to that organization… A lot of people, though, associate him with the Belichick tree, but really, he has branched off. He has been under Urben Meyer at Ohio State, he was under Bill O’Brien at Houston, and when you talk to other players that have been around him, he’s just an exceptional coach, a player’s coach. He’s been there. he understands what it takes to win.”

Vrabel’s stint in Tennessee didn’t quite end well, which Cassel finds “unfortunate.” However, he still wholeheartedly believes that Vrabel would do well as a coach in New England with Drake Maye at quarterback. He also believes that the Kraft family would love to have him back.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in The Last of Us Part II. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these