“I Got an Opportunity to Say What’s Up to Coach Prime and Shedeur”: Cam Newton Revisits Attending Travis Hunter’s Heisman Ceremony

Despite winning the Heisman Trophy in 2010, Cam Newton has not attended the ceremony for 14 years. However, in 2024, Cam set aside his aversion to cheer for Travis Hunter. He made this wholesome gesture for Hunter, one of the former players from his C1N program—a 7-on-7 football league, which is Cam’s passion project for young players.

Days after the Heisman ceremony, Cam, in his weekly appearance on the 4th & 1 Podcast, reflected on a heartfelt exchange with Deion Sanders. Interestingly, it was a personal interaction that made Cam realize the magnitude of the achievement he won more than a decade ago.

“I got an opportunity to say what’s up to Coach Prime and Shedeur. And the first thing Coach Prime said was, ‘Man, I am so proud of you. But you ain’t—you won the Heisman. And it doesn’t really hit until you realize not a lot of people can say that they won a Heisman Trophy, which is the most prestigious football award.’”

Meanwhile, Cam also admitted that he didn’t “realize it had been so long since attending the ceremony and that he has been booked and busy.” And, feeling proud of his achievement, Cam observed that, “Going back to the Heisman makes you realize and get to smell your flowers,” as a nod to himself, while adding:

“If you put it into perspective, your favorite football player never won a Heisman. Think about that. With all due respect for all the players that have played—that award cements your legacy in college football. And I said to myself, ‘Dang, that was real.’”

Notably, Cam did not attend the event all alone. The former Panthers #1 quarterback brought along his two children, who both had one special demand during the stellar event, which Cam recalled:

“I had an opportunity to take my kids or my boys—some of them. And I don’t think they are able to fathom what was done. They see all the people around, and they say, ‘Daddy, daddy, that’s Dylan. Daddy, daddy, that’s Cam. Daddy, daddy, we want to see Travis Hunter. Let’s go see Travis.’”

With Travis winning the Heisman, Cam must be feeling proud because of two special reasons: 1) One of the students from his passion project has now made it big in college football, and 2) it gave him an opportunity to reflect on his own Heisman win from the past.