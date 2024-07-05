“I Have Blocked Thousands”: Randi Mahomes Opens Up About Hateful Comments on Social Media

With intense fame, comes intense hate. And Patrick Mahomes is sitting at the pinnacle of fame right now, and sometimes the hatred directed towards him reaches other members of his family, like his mother Randi Mahomes. However, with time, Randi has learned to handle the online hate and now focuses on protecting her peace.

Advertisement

Randi has encountered her share of ruthless comments and online attacks, being the mother of the most successful quarterback in the league right now. In response to the influx of remarks on Instagram, X, and TikTok, Randi often opts to block the trollers as a proactive measure to cut off the impact of negativity affecting her.

In fact, she sometimes chooses to take the “Kill them with kindness” route to prick their consciousness; however, at the same time, she admits that it’s impossible for her to respond to every hater with similar tactics. She revealed on ‘The Mom Game Podcast,’

“I’ve blocked thousands of people on social media, but there are times I look and see so much hate directed at me and my children. Sometimes I respond, saying, ‘You have a beautiful family, and I would never say anything ugly about your family without knowing them.’ Often, they apologize, but I can’t do that for everyone.”

She remembers telling her loved ones not to waste their energy by defending her on social media– a decision that, in hindsight, turned out to be a real turning point. It toughened her up. That newfound resilience has been a lifesaver in handling the criticism that she has faced over the years, including what has been directed at her children.

Furthermore, Randi stresses that people have a different perception when they meet Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson, and half-sister (mother’s side) Mia in person.

Randi Discusses the Online Hate Toward Patrick Mahomes’ Siblings

As the conversation rolled, Randi also brought up how getting to know Patrick Mahomes’ siblings, Jackson and Mia in person completely flips the script on how they’re portrayed online. According to her, they are misjudged because people rush to judgment based on a limited online view,

“When people meet Mia and Jackson, they love them and realize they’re great kids. They’re just looking at Patrick on a pedestal and trying to tear everything else down. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.”

It is notable to mention that Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson was confronted with accusations of assault in February 2023. The alleged victim—an owner of a restaurant—claimed that Jackson forcefully kissed her against her will by grabbing her neck leading to three felony charges related to aggravated battery.

In May 2023, Jackson accepted a plea deal, for a misdemeanor battery charge resulting in six months of probation and the requirement for alcohol/drug treatment and therapy.

Randi’s open about how it’s been tough to keep up with the craziness of fame and its effect on her children. But even through the tough times, she makes sure her kids soak up the good times and chase their dreams – just like Patrick is doing with the NFL.