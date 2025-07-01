“I Just Don’t Want My Meat on Page Six”: Travis Kelce Reveals What He Miscalculated Before Coming Into a Relationship With Taylor Swift

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Having star power is one thing, but Travis Kelce reached a whole new level after Taylor Swift entered his life.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, one of the best tight ends of his generation, and a sure-shot Hall of Famer, the Chiefs superstar was already a household name in America. But ever since his relationship with Swift went public, the lights have gotten blindingly brighter, for he was no longer just a superstar athlete; he’s now A-list famous, known worldwide.

And there are facts to back these claims. For starters, Kelce’s jersey sales told the early story when they saw a whopping 400% spike after Swift’s first appearance at a Chiefs game in September 2023. Then came the digital fallout.

His social media following jumped by over a cumulative 1.3 million across Instagram, TikTok, and X in that same week. Reports back then also revealed that he was the most searched person on Wikipedia.

Suddenly, the Chiefs TE wasn’t just being talked about on sports talk shows. He was front and center in pop culture headlines, red carpet rumors, and every entertainment tabloid that could squeeze a Swifty pun into its headline. But… with that next-level fame came a next-level loss of privacy. And it’s something that the Chiefs TE now admits he wasn’t fully prepared for.

In a recent appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, Kelce opened up about the one thing he completely miscalculated when stepping into Taylor Swift’s orbit: how much of his life would be under constant surveillance.

“The paparazzi, that’s probably the only thing I didn’t really grasp until [I was] in it,” Kelce said. “I’m just playing golf, and all of a sudden, in the trees, there’s a fuc*ing guy with a camera.”

Even the most mundane things, like stepping off the course to relieve himself, have now turned into potential headline bait. “I got to go to the restroom now,” he jokingly said, “I can’t just go over here and take a piss, right? Never been ashamed of slamming beers… just don’t want my meat on Page Six, you know what I mean?”

And that’s the reality now. From hockey games to private dinners, everything that Kelce does, and everywhere he goes with Swift, becomes part of the narrative.

The couple’s recent appearance at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Florida, for instance, was covered like a playoff event unto itself. From the moment they entered the venue hand-in-hand and cuddled in the stands to scrolling through Kelce’s phone like any regular couple, the paparazzi ensured they captured every little detail.

Despite the nonstop attention, Kelce insists they’re just enjoying life and trying to live it without overthinking the optics. “It gets thrown out there like we’re trying to seek attention every now and then,” he said, “but we’re just having fun… going to hockey games… living.”

Still, he’s well aware of what this new tier of celebrity demands and what it can take away. A simple round of golf, a walk in the trees, and even a private moment… All of it now comes with someone lurking, waiting, clicking.

Because when you’re Travis Kelce and you’re dating Taylor Swift, even taking a leak can land you in the tabloids. That, unfortunately, is the price to pay when you are a global power couple.