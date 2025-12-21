NFL Fans Catch Taylor Swift in 4K, Scripting Her Reaction During Chiefs Game

A few years ago, Taylor Swift fan-girling over the KC Chiefs while dating a player on the team wasn’t exactly on anyone’s bingo card. But stars aligned, Travis Kelce asked out his future wife, and now it’s reality.

Swift is now a regular at Chiefs games, engaged to Kelce of course, and even though the team got bounced from the playoffs this year, it’s she who keeps making headlines. And the very latest buzz is from a clip from her The End of an Era docu-series showing the pop sensation reacting to a 2024 season play by Kelce for a first down. She’s decked out in Chiefs gear and surrounded by friends and family.

But the reaction, we kid you not, looks about as scripted as you’d expect from the life of a flawless superstar like Swift putting it out for her fans.

In the video that surfaced online, Swift is seen cheering as Kelce converts a third-and-6 for KC against the 49ers in Week 7. However, she keeps shouting, “Oh my god. Oh my god, Kareem [Hunt]” throughout the play. And nope, Kareem was seen nowhere in the play.

Fans were also quick to notice that Swift appears with slightly different hair positions in the seven-second clip, hinting that multiple takes were filmed to get the perfect shot. Here’s the video:

They filmed this in more than one take? 😂 Watch her hair.pic.twitter.com/toZ4ny2yCk — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) December 20, 2025

Now, we know, there could be plenty of explanations here. Like how, in the two-second window when the camera pans to the TV, Swift might have brushed her hair forward, or maybe she was reacting to a Kareem Hunt TD, and the docu-series editing just botched the whole thing.

But we’re talking about the 14-time Grammy winner Swift here, who’s built a reputation for cryptic Easter eggs in almost everything she does and for keeping everything looking perfect. So, it’s only natural for fans to have a few questions.

“Does anyone believe billionaires show their actual real life?” As one fan aptly put under the above tweet with a laughing and crying emoji.

“This entire relationship is a psyop,” another added.

We don’t agree with that last fan. Travis and Taylor seem like the happiest, most perfect couple in the NFL world. But we can all agree that the editing for the docu-series could have been done a lot better.