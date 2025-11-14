Kayla Nicole Accused Of Using ChatGPT To Apologise For Her Old Hateful Tweets

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Kayla Nicole hasn’t caught a break in a long time. But this time, the backlash has arrived before the previous controversy had even cooled.

Just when the internet stopped talking about her alleged diss towards Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift through her Toni Braxton-inspired Halloween video, Nicole’s collection of old, hateful tweets has resurfaced and spread across X like wildfire.

The posts, shared between 2010 and 2014, were jarring in their language, to say the least. Screenshots showed Nicole using homophobic slurs, calling Asian people “rude as f***,” mocking people from Mexico and India, and even tweeting, “I can hear this Indian girl praying/chanting through the walls… imma let her know that Buddha isn’t real. smh.”

Another resurfaced tweet read: “#whenwasitsokay to say the most HOMO things and think that jus cause you say ‘no homo’ you not a f**??!??!”

Kayla Nicole outed as a racist? A thread of all her questionable old tweets—screenshot before she deletes! https://t.co/hP7VhpN2BW pic.twitter.com/eOUWmAOo1u — ethan (kamala’s version) (@swiftiexzquad) November 6, 2025

Unsurprisingly, Nicole’s comments from the past angered many netizens, bringing her X account under intense scrutiny. Since then, Kayla has deleted her account from the platform and issued a formal apology on her Instagram Stories.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the hurtful tweets I posted so many years ago… Reading them now, I’m ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way. They were ignorant, hurtful and completely wrong,” she wrote.

Kayla Nicole then added that “the woman I am today would never use those words,” and emphasized that her current values “are completely rooted in empathy, love, and respect.”

But when it rains, it pours. As it turned out, the apology itself instantly became another controversy, as right after, X users — particularly Swifties, started circulating screenshots of her statement run through AI-detection software.

The results labeled it “100% AI/GPT.” “ChatGPT apologizes.”

@people it’s all bs pic.twitter.com/CQZ1p39VN6 — Lola Eras Tour Lyon N1 Indy N2 (@jcrowe113) November 13, 2025

Reacting to it, one user wrote. “So much for journalism major huh,” another added, referencing her Pepperdine broadcast journalism degree. One fan summarized the sentiment, stating, “The apology we never wanted … and it’s 100% AI generated!”

The rest, meanwhile, called out the fact that she posted the apology on Stories, not her main page, allowing it to disappear in 24 hours. Another noted, “GPT was @ past tweets only, not recent behavior.”

1.GPT apology from a journalism major.

2.Posts it on her IG stories and not main page so it will disappear.

3.Drops it on the announced day of the new sneak peak of the upcoming 6 part Eras tour series. Same time as merch drop.

4.GPT was@ past tweets only not recent behavior. — karen ward (@karenwardks) November 13, 2025

For Nicole, who has nearly a million followers, runs the wellness brand Tribe Therepe, and hosts a podcast, this was meant to be a moment of accountability. Instead, the way the apology was delivered has sadly become its own controversy.

Now whether her statement was AI-generated or simply read like it, we don’t know yet. But safe to say, Kayla Nicole ought to be catch up with the times, especially when accountability is demanded for any and all forms of bigotry.