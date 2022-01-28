“I know Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in Aaron Rodgers”: Ryan Clark proposes interesting trade suggestion for Packers QB after Ben Roethlisberger retirement

Aaron Rodgers might have very really played his final game for the Green Bay Packers. And if that is the case, Ryan Clark hopes his next one is as a Steeler.

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of holes to address heading into 2022, and Aaron Rodgers is just one of them. All-Pro wideout Davante Adams is set to hit free agency, the team is almost $40M over the salary cap and it would be surprising if Jordan Love did not start expecting more playing time. And all of this is ignoring everything that has gone through between Rodgers’ and the Packer front office.

Aaron Rodgers’ potential last time leaving Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/Lr2CwFfoDX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers will start a new chapter next season. The first post-Roethlisberger season. And with still a lot of questions surrounding the QB spot, anything is certain Steelers. So a trade for Aaron Rodgers will have all Steelers fans buzzing.

Ryan Clark hopes Aaron Rodgers becomes a Pittsburgh Steeler

On the latest episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Ryan Clark and his colleagues discussed the options for Rodgers’ future.

“Listen, I do a radio hit every Wednesday in Pittsburgh for the entire season and I’ve answered this question before,” Clark said. “We’ve talked about it before and that’s something that everybody in Pittsburgh has been clamoring about, especially after that moment. But, when you think about Pittsburgh and what that organization means, who understands what it’s like to play for one of the most more historically, revered organizations more than Aaron Rodgers?”

“He’s been a Green Bay Packer his entire career. He knows what it means when certain logos carry a different level of weight when you walk past Lombardi Trophies your entire career. That is something I’d be interested in and I know the Steelers are interested, but I don’t know if they have what it takes to get it done.”

.@Realrclark25 is interested in seeing Rodgers join the Steelers 👀 “When you think about Pittsburgh and what that organization means, who understands what it’s like to play for one of the most more historically, revered organizations more than Aaron Rodgers?” pic.twitter.com/QaGBq4qQ2G — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 28, 2022

