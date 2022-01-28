“Peyton Manning never had to leave the Colts, he was forced”: Eli Manning believes Aaron Rodgers should share the same loyalty he and his brother did across their careers

Aaron Rodgers may finally decide to move on from Green Bay. But Eli Manning believes that the Packers QB will be making a big mistake.

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of holes to address heading into 2022, and Aaron Rodgers is just one of them. All-Pro wideout Davante Adams is set to hit free agency, the team is almost $40M over the salary cap and it would be surprising if Jordan Love did not start expecting more playing time. And all of this is ignoring everything that has gone through between Rodgers’ and the Packer front office.

Aaron Rodgers weighs in on his future with the Packers. pic.twitter.com/fBsMFiXnrb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022

Now with Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett also moving on to the Denver Broncos, a move away from Green Bay might really be on the cards. But Eli Manning believes that Rodgers will be making a mistake if that happens.

Eli Manning doesn’t think Aaron Rodgers will get the same success as Peyton Manning if he moves away

Eli Manning spent his entire 16-year career with the Giants, and he hopes Aaron Rodgers does the same. And just because his brother managed to gain success after moving away from the team that drafted, does not mean that Rodgers will be able to aswell.

“It was important for me to finish my career with the Giants,” Manning said per. “I would think it would be important for him as well. Just because of the legacy that he has, the history of Green Bay, being there as long as he has been, winning a championship, and winning MVPs. It’s not always greener on the other side.”

“That’s what I had learned from talking to other people,” he added. “You can go somewhere, and it’s not necessarily going to be better. It’s probably going to be worse.”

Manning also spoke about his older brother Eli and his move away from the Indianapolis Colts.

“Peyton never wanted to leave [the Colts],” Manning said. “He was kind of forced out. He had the neck injury. They were going to draft Andrew Luck, and he had to move. He wanted to keep playing, and it was a little different scenario.”

“If Aaron leaves, it’s probably going to be his own call,” added Manning. “That’s what he basically said last year is he wanted to get out. I think it’s strange to want to leave someplace where you’ve been your whole life and to leave for the last two years or whatever it may be of your playing career. Obviously, Tom [Brady] did it, and he had success, but you want to make sure it’s the right spot.”

Eli Manning on Aaron Rodgers’ future in Inexperienced Bay: ‘It is not at all times greener on the opposite aspect’ – Newsworldpress @ https://t.co/fF1g6sba0I pic.twitter.com/C600l2F4N5 — newsworldpress.com (@NewsWorldPress) January 27, 2022

