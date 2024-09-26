“I Know There Are a Lot of Critics About It”: Urban Meyer Dished Honest Thoughts on Deion Sanders’ Style of Coaching

Ever since Deion Sanders started his coaching career, there has been one common trait in both his Jackson State and Colorado stints — tough love. Coach Prime, in his coaching stints so far, has never shied away from dropping truth bombs on his players. However, while the majority feel that he gets a bit too harsh on his cohort, veteran college football coach Urban Meyer approved of Deion’s methods.

In the latest episode of ‘The Triple Option,’ Meyer, a former NFL and college coach, called out people for defining love as a soft emotion. When for him, it’s anything but soft.

For the former Jaguars HC, love is tough. It’s about accountability, particularly when someone is in the role of a parent, mentor, or any leadership position.

“I went out there, and watched the coach, and I think a lot of people misunderstand that word love (means), especially if you’re in a leadership position like a coach or parent… love is hard, man.”

So, when he sees Coach Prime openly call out his players for not working hard in training or for not following basic protocol, Meyer empathizes with him, because he understands where his long-time friend is coming from.

“So he jumps into those guys, when he sees them not hustling off the field, not wearing their helmet, not doing this, not doing that… I know there’s a lot of critics about it [but] I’m a fan of Prime. I’ve been a friend of [Deion] for a long, long time, and I get it.”

Meyer concluded by noting that Sanders is not just training athletes but shaping them for the rest of their lives. A college football coach is always “measured by his children” and for “The Triple Option” crew, Coach Prime is doing a stellar job.

An understated benefit of this approach is the humility that tough love instills in players. The Buffs have had a stellar start to the season so far, sitting at 3-1. Yet, based on the latest training footage from the Buffs’ camp, Coach Prime is pushing the team with the same intensity as if they were winless.

No rest for the victors

Earlier this week, Sanders and his men eeked out a gritty 38-31 win over the Baylor Bears. After the setback against Nebraska, the stellar performance over the Bears marked the Buffs’ second straight victory since the loss on 8th September.

While most coaches would let their players take a breather, Coach Prime is having none of it. In the latest visuals from the training ground, Deion is seen pushing his players, reminding them that they cannot slack off even if they dominated Baylor.

“Start the whole practice over,” yelled Deion Sanders to his players.

Coach Prime is not letting Colorado get complacent after the Baylor win “You guys out here like you dominated” “Start the whole practice over” : @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/OqQAuvIAUg — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) September 24, 2024

While the strict taskmaster role will definitely instill discipline in the players, especially with the next match against an undefeated UCF, it’s also a necessity for them.

It’s no secret that one of the major factors in the Buffs’ downfall last year was their fragile mentality in the second half of the season. Following Nebraska, this is undeniably the second litmus test for them.

If the Buffs end up with a statement win over the Knights, then watch out college football, we might have the new playoff contenders in town!