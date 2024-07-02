I Learned to “Walk Away” From Things That Could’ve “Killed” Me: Coach Prime

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 30: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders visits the Thursday Night Football set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks on November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 Seahawks at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169231130052

As a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back, Deion Sanders embraces the responsibility of teaching the younger generation of players. He draws his words of wisdom from his experience as an NFL player, an NFL analyst, and now as “Coach Prime.”

Every huddle he had encountered at Prime Prep Academy, Triple A Academy, Jackson State, and the University of Colorado allowed him to speak his mind and prepare his players for the grind. But this time, he’s sharing advice about turning a bling eye to fights.

He speaks from experience, stating that getting the last word in during a conflict is never necessary. He believes it doesn’t make someone soft but wise, allowing them to live to see another day, because it’s no secret where dangerous conflicts can lead. The two-time Super Bowl champion tweeted:

“Learn to WALK-AWAY without conflict, profanity, anger, or the spirit of “YOU” got to get the last word in. The things that could’ve killed me I learned to walk away from. That doesn’t make u soft; it makes u wise. Live to see another day & opportunity by walking away.”

This brief, yet profound advice has a lot to unpack. As an athlete, it isn’t easy to take away the competitive nature from Coach Prime. He used ‘bulletin board’ material to motivate his players to improve.

But when the outcome doesn’t go as planned, that competitive drive can turn into frustration and anger, leading to confrontation. Deion Sanders reminds his Twitter followers to step away and not respond in the heat of the moment. It’s a lesson he must have learned the hard way when he admitted to choking his Prime Prep co-founder, D.L. Wallace.

Walking away is a good practice and a sign of maturity. As Sanders said, stepping away and looking at the field can bring peace because it lets one know that more extraordinary things can happen.

Coach Prime’s Followers React to His Wise Advice

Sanders’ tweet drew various reactions from his followers. For instance, one user praised the Colorado Buffaloes head man for the God-given wisdom that inspired him for the day. The reaction implied that Sanders’ words signify how God uses people to give enlightening messages to others.

Good word for this God-inspired Day. His craftsmanship is new every morning. Let His wisdom shine on us likewise.☀️ — Press ZRO™ Media (@PressZRO) July 1, 2024

Meanwhile, another X user admitted that practicing walking away can be difficult. However, diffusing conflict without any form of violence is a commendable virtue.

Sometimes it's hard coach but damn you are right everytime! — ᯽ 𝑲 𝑷 ᯽ (@krishlakush) July 1, 2024

Another person commented that more young people, especially athletes, should have an audience with Sanders to hear him share his wisdom. These children will listen to someone who has overcome life’s most brutal battles.

This. This is the kind of wisdom I as well as many young men need. Thank you coach prime. The truest form of what an OG looks like. God Bless you my friend. In Jesus name always until the end. Amen. — Hunter Roberts (@HunterRobe3197) July 1, 2024

Likewise, someone read Coach Prime’s post and drew a related life experience from it, sharing the bitter decision to move on from a toxic friendship, as tough as it may be. He wrote,

“Just cause I’m walking away doesn’t mean I don’t love him. Just the opposite actually. I love and appreciate his friendship so much that I’m walking away to keep our friendship”

These reactions prove that Sanders is not only a football coach but also an experienced teacher of life to anyone humble enough to listen and learn.