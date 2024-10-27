“I Made Some Great Decisions”: Deion Sanders Once Reflected on His Divorce With Ex-Wife Pilar

Ever since bidding goodbye to the gridiron as a player in 2005, Deion Sanders has not failed to capture attention in other different ways. From entry into the NCAA domain to contributing to the media world, Coach Prime has been in the limelight for a long time now.

Humorously, it is as if the HC of the Buffs predicted his future. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal 12 years ago, Sanders mentioned his growing popularity and expanding his brand image.

However, during the same conversation, he addressed some personal decisions he made in his life. Calling his divorce ignorant, the now HC had highlighted how he just wanted to keep his own identity and remain the way he was.

His ideology had been to portray the concept of putting the pieces of life back together and trying to do the right thing for himself. When asked about his divorce from Pilar, Coach Prime had been satisfied with the way he dealt with matters:

“I made some great decisions, timely decisions, very cautionary decisions.”

The then 45-year-old had highlighted how his decisions had been made after thinking about his kids and family as well. He recalled his tweets about Pilar and the alleged situation that had taken place in the presence of their sons from their mom’s end.

He reminded the anchor of the good side of his divorce, remarking how the former football star could have lost everything during the settlement, which he fortunately didn’t.

Deion-Pilar relationship timeline and how it all came to an end

Deion Sanders and his second wife, Pilar, got married in 1999, just a year after his first divorce. The couple had been together for 12 years when things turned ugly between the two. The football player and his now ex-wife share 3 kids, Shilo, Shelomi, and Shedeur Sanders.

The couple decided to file for a divorce in 2012, with Coach Prime gaining the custody of the kids. Their journey of marriage saw many negative turns, from Twitter(X) fights to police involvement, it was all a scene to witness at the Sanders household years back.

However, despite the divorce, the issues did not end there. It continued even after their marriage ended, as defamation and custody cases kept the couple occupied.

As there was no evidence found of domestic abuse against Sanders, Pilar was granted the primary custody of the youngest two kids along with extended visiting rights.