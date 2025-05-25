“Shedeur Number One, Shelomi Number Four”: Emulating His Dad Coach Prime, Shilo Sanders Shares Sibling Rankings

Deion Sanders has never been shy about making headlines. Most times, those center on his actions around his football life. Occasionally, though, it’s an off-field activity that catches everyone’s attention. One of those moments occurred in 2022, with an Instagram post.

Advertisement

Seems innocuous enough, right? Wrong. In the post, Deion wished his eldest son, Deion Jr., a Happy Birthday. However, he made waves by saying Deion Jr. was his “#1 son and #1 on the kid rankings currently.”

Coach Prime’s list is said to be “ever-changing.” That’s music to Shilo Sanders’ ears, since he was at the bottom of his father’s list on the Instagram post. So, when he was asked to name his favorite sibling on a recent YouTube stream, he didn’t hesitate to rank them.

“Sibling ranking for this month: Shedeur number one. Deiondra number two. Bucky (Deion Jr.) number three. Shelomi number four. There. Y’all got it. Y’all could clip it. Send it to them, I don’t care. It could change… every month, we gonna do a sibling ranking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

Part of the reason Shedeur probably slotted at the top of the list is his and Shilo’s separation. The two have become accustomed to practicing and being with one another in Colorado for the past two years. Now, they’re venturing into the NFL in new cities. Shilo told reporters the two are staying in constant contact despite their different locales.

“He’s been missing me. He’s been calling me in the morning. He’ll call me at like 6:00 a.m. cause we’re on the same schedule right now, actually… he wants some brotherly love… his big brother’s not next to him no more in practice.” – Shilo Sanders

Shedeur, a fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, has a chip on his shoulder due to his draft slide. He’s eager to prove to his haters and every NFL executive who let him slip to No. 144 overall that they made a mistake. The same can be said for Shilo, who went undrafted before latching on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both men face a steep climb toward earning regular-season snaps. Shedeur has three other quarterbacks – Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel – vying for two, maybe three roster spots. Shilo, currently the Bucs’ fourth-string free safety, has even more work to do to make Tampa Bay’s roster. Their training camp performances will be pivotal toward their moves up not only on their respective depth charts, but their father’s so-called “kid rankings.”