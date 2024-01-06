“I Miss That”: Robert Griffin III Pays Tribute to Sportscenter’s Legendary Stuart Scott on 9th Anniversary of His Passing

Heartfelt tributes poured in from Robert Griffin and many others as the NFL world remembered legendary Sports Center’s host Stuart Scott on his 9th death anniversary. Robert Griffin who spent 8 seasons in NFL, mainly with the Redskins has since entered the world of sports media and is slowly starting to make a name for himself. But none of that would have been possible without Scott who took RG3 under his wing and prepped him for a future in the industry.

Scott was very much intertwined with the world of American Sports. The man who shepherded ESPN into the 21st century, joined the network way back in 1993 when the network lacked diversity. He quickly made a name for himself because of unique catchphrases and moved up the ladder, becoming the network’s main Sports Center anchor. By 08, he was carrying the network on his shoulders, anchoring late-night shows, and Monday Night Countdowns during the football season, and took over the hosting duties for NBA on ESPN and ABC.

Rich Eisen made an appearance on the RG3 podcast where they talked about Stuart’s impact on sports broadcasting and his legacy at ESPN. Robert said besides Eisen, Scott is one of the guys who have been a role model for him in the media industry because they brought something else to the plate and he misses that.

When asked by RG3, what Scott meant to Eisen, he said Stuart’s name will always be remembered, and many including him and RG3 and all others that came after keeping his legacy alive by just being himself on air because Scott was a man with no filter, or act.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rg3andtheones/status/1742977837974393189?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rich Eisen, who had known Stuart for a long time, paid tribute to him at the time of his passing. Emotional Rich said Stuart fought his illness bravely and now it was time for everyone to come together to remember him and pray for all those he left behind, all those he loved which included the fans.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/chrisgb002000/status/1742898885088117034?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Stuart passed in 2015 after a lengthy battle with Cancer but a left legacy that paved the way for people of color to enter into the world of mainstream media and sports broadcasting. He made his last public appearance at the 2014 ESPY Awards where he was the recipient of the Jimmy V Award as per USA Today.

Tributes Pour In As Stuart Scott Continues To Live on in Memories

Fans haven’t forgotten the legendary Sport Caster as tributes from sports fans pour in. Fans couldn’t believe it has been nine years since Scott’s death and they miss and remember just like it was yesterday. They said-

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sagesteele/status/1742932643526947181?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan tweeted-” Before there was a Stephen A Smith or any of these other sports personalities with their own swag phrases he was the man. Rest in power to the king. You are very much missed.”

Another said-

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ReggieWilsonTV/status/1743000472137384358?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Stuart’s impact on the world of sportscasting and sports remains unparalleled and is unlikely to be replicated. He paved the way for people of color to enter the mainstream and shattered barriers for those who were perceived as different and unfit for sports media. Without Stuart figures like Pat McAffe, who bring joy and energy to fans through their unique and eccentric styles, might not have found their place. He left us priceless uncountable moments. Rest in peace, legend.