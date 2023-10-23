After Being Named Chiefs’ Backup Punter, Patrick Mahomes Reacts to JJ Watt Demanding a Punt Video

Patrick Mahomes has been a revelation ever since he became the Chiefs QB1. There is nothing he can’t do. Watching him grow as a QB, Andy Reid decided to put some more responsibilities on Mahomes’ shoulders by naming him the team’s backup punter. This made NFL legend JJ Watt curious to watch him punt the ball after years of watching him throw.

The 3-times Defensive Player of the Year, JJ Watt took to X to comment on Patrick Mahomes’ reaction to being the Chiefs’ backup punter. JJ like the rest of the NFL, is now curious to see if Mahomes can make it in the NFL as a punter after dominating the league as a QB. The two got into a hilarious interaction on X about Mahomes’ apparent punting skills.

Patrick Mahomes Ready to Prove His Punting Skills

Last Wednesday, right before the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 6 Thursday night matchup against the Broncos, punter Tommy Townsend popped up on the injury report with a knee injury, prompting reports that Mahomes is the Chiefs’ backup punter. Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub threw light on the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s special talent, saying “He can do it all, that guy.” Mahomes was excited to show off his punting skills, to say the least, as he tweeted,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes/status/1715154255651262858?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

JJ Watt was quick to ask Pat for proof of him punting and he took to X to ask Mahomes why there wasn’t any video of him punting. He said-

” We got 6,000 videos of you throwing no-look darts and 70-yarders in pregame, yet not one one single punt on film?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JJWatt/status/1715158340043677926?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mahomes replies to JJ’s question and he will soon be punting and everyone has to patiently wait for the right opportunity. He wittingly says- ” Waiting for the right moment! Patience is key!” While Mahome’s talent as an MVP QB is there for everyone to see, the idea of him punting now seems inconceivable. Even though Pat has punted before, people found it hard to believe and took to X to express their opinions.

Patrick Last Punted Way Back in High School

Mahomes’ revelations received interesting reactions. Pat McAfee tweeted a gif, saying cheers to Mahomes. Others said – “He can do it all”. Going to need proof “. “We need to see it in the game.” “$100 says he pulls a hammy the first time he punts”. ” No one ever doubted you, bro”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1715172844143813078?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mahomes last punted way back in high school. At Whitehouse High in Texas, he punted 29 times for a 37.8-yard average as per ESPN.

ST Coach Toub said-

“He could do it. He shows me all the time he’s out there [at practice]. Boom. That guy is unbelievable.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SportsGrid/status/1715155919183675803?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For those looking for proof:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1716102039057387628?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mahomes wouldn’t be the first QB to punt. Some notable QBs include Sammy Baugh, Steelers’ great Ben Roethlisberger, and even Tom Brady. Roethlisberger actually punted six times in his career, even once as recently as 2018. Tom Brady punted twice in his career, once in 2003 and once in 2013. He recorded more than 30 yards on both punts.