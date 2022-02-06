“Tom Brady has been kind of my motivation factor over the last few years”: LeBron James reveals his reaction after NFL legend called it quits after 22 seasons

After 22 seasons of pure dominance, Tom Brady decided to finally hang up his cleats once and for all. And LeBron James had a heartfelt reaction to his friend’s retirement.

After much media speculation and rumours, Tom Brady took to social media to thank the world and announce his retirement personally.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote in part.

Lakers star and future HOFer LeBron James and Tom Brady have been friends for years. Brady even made an appearance on James’ “The Shop”. And after his retirement, LeBron James was shocked.

LeBron James revealed his initial reaction to Tom Brady and his retirement

LeBron James was asked about his friend Tom Brady’s retirement after 22 seasons.

“I personally was just like so in shock when I saw it,” said LeBron on Brady’s retirement. “I was one of the ones that didn’t say anything when the first initial announcement came out. Didn’t retweet anything. Didn’t say anything. Cause I wanted to make sure I heard it from him.”

“It’s a guy who’s been kind of my motivation factor over the last few years,” LeBron continued. “Seeing what he’s able to do at his age. Always being a leader of a team. Even at his age, people still gravitate towards him. His energy, how he prepares. Things of that nature. Small piece of me was definitely left when Brady decided to retire, that’s for sure.”

Tom Brady’ retirement is proof that our stars may just retire at the top of their games. James has been having one of his best offensive seasons this year. Brady had one of his best seasons as a passer this season as well. Hopefully we will get to see a few more years of Bron at his peak.